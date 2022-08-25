Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Autumn playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Summer is over in Mexico, at least in Forza Horizon 5. The first week of Series 11 is in the books, but the fall season has taken its place. That means new challenges and new rewards are available in Forza Horizon 5 for this upcoming week. So, what’s on the docket? Let’s take a look at it all.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MKII

Win a Dirt Race in RS1800 MKII

Earn three Ultimate Air Skills in RS1800 MKII

Earn five stars at Danger Signs in RS1800 MKII

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Dirt Racing Event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400

Paint the wing of any American vehicle

Win two Road Racing Events in any Jaguar

Jump a total of 6,000 ft. (1829 m.) at Danger Signs

Complete a Challenge Card

Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle

Earn six Stars at Trailblazers

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade Mini Games – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Stock Showdown: Ford RS200 Evolution” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1981 Ford Fiesta)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1981 Ford Fiesta) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1977 #5 Escort and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 1977 #5 Escort and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Jeep CJ5 and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Jeep CJ5 and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Volvo 242 Turbo and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Volvo 242 Turbo and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ford RS200, Lotus Elan, Reliant Supervan, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Valle de Las Ranas (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

Monthly Challenges

Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)

– Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE) Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 1988 BMW M5 and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the HDT VK Commodore. 40 points will yield the Toyota Trueno.

This challenge will end on September 1.