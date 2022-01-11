How to get to Valle de Las Ranas in Forza Horizon 5

One of the more out-of-the-way regions in Forza Horizon 5 is Valle de Las Ranas. This area is important for the campaign, but it might be an afterthought to some due to the fact that this area is home to very few races, Speed Traps and Zones, and Drift Zones. Still, some challenges from the developers will task users to find this area, so it’s important to know where to look. So, how can you find Valle de las Ranas? Let’s give you a breakdown.

Valle de Las Ranas is in the northeastern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map, and can be found by heading to the east of Guanajuato. It is one of the most northern parts of the FH5 area, and it’s actually home to The Eliminator. Here’s a look at the map for a better view of Valle de Las Ranas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned earlier, the valley is a key part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. FH5 players need to head to Valle de Las Ranas at various portions of the campaign, for reasons such as discovering new roads and/or photo challenges.