Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Spring playlist – How to solve Rally on the Wild Side Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the last week of Series 12 in Forza Horizon 5, one week before Series 13 and the 10th anniversary celebration of the franchise. This is the final opportunity for users to get points towards the cumulative rewards for Series 12. So, what are the challenges and rewards for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including a look at the Treasure Hunt for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

Win a Street Race in GTI-R

Win a Dirt Race in GTI-R

Achieve a speed of 200 MPH in GTI-R

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon Wilds Festival Outpost

Drive 10 miles (16.1 km.) in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

Buy a car from the Autoshow

Win a Dirt Race in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Earn a Wrecking Ball Skill combo in any Vans & Utility vehicle

Win the Baja California Trail event with any Classic Rally car

Earn nine stars in total from Speed Zones while driving any Rally monster

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete "Off the Beaten Track" event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and #65 911 Desert)

Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1977 Ford Escort, 2005 Subaru WRX, Nissan Pulsar and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – "Victory awaits whoever can brave the Dirt with a rallying cry of nostalgia" (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need to use a car that is categorized as a Retro Rally. Then, win a traditional Dirty race to unlock the Treasure Chest on the map.

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Bola Ocho Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2011 Subary WRX and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Nissan Sentra. 40 points will yield the Ferrari 512TR.

These challenges will end on October 13.