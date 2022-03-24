Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Spring playlist – How to complete Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the last playlist for Series 5 in Forza Horizon 5, as we have now entered the Spring season. This means fresh challenges, and one last shot to get points towards the 1965 Mini FE and Porsche 917 LH. So, what’s on tap for this week in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look at everything, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2010 Mosler MT900S

Earn 10 Stars from Speed Traps in Mosler

Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 KM/H) across Speed Zones in Mosler

Complete a Speed Trap and Speed Zone within two minutes in Mosler

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn six Stars at Speed Traps in any Modern Muscle

Hit 10 Bowling Pins within 10 seconds at the Stadium Stunt Park in the 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Jump a total of 6,000 ft. (1829 m) at Danger Signs

Earn a total of 150 MPH (241.5 KM/H) across Speed Zones in any Hot Hatch

Take a picture at the River Rapids Trailblazer start gates

Earn five Stars at Speed Traps in any ‘S2’ Class vehicle

Earn 10 Stars from PR Stunts within three minutes

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Blooming Lovely” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lotus 3-Eleven)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lotus 3-Eleven) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2008 Subaru WRC and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2008 Subaru WRC and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Pagani Huayra FE and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Pagani Huayra FE and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Bugatti T35 C and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Bugatti T35 C and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Acura a clue by traveling fast to see new stars on the Horizon, a quick flash and you’ll see!” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “Acura a clue by traveling fast to see new stars on the Horizon, a quick flash and you’ll see!” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion EST-R at the Pantano Pass Speed Trap (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion EST-R at the Pantano Pass Speed Trap (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Deny three flags in Team Flag Rush (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

As you’d might of have imagined, you’ll need an Acura car for this challenge. In order to solve the Treasure Hunt, users will need to get a least one star at the Horizon Baja Speed Trap. It’s just north of the Horizon Baja Festival site.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s where the Treasure Chest will be waiting:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Rivals

Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2020 Nissan GTR. 40 points are for the 1984 Honda Civic.

This set of challenges will expire on March 31.