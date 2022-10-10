Every Forza game in release order

One of the oldest racing games series on the market, Forza is one of the most popular and successful Xbox exclusives out right now. No matter your age, you might have played one Forza game during your lifetime, knowing that the series has a lifespan of more than 15 years. There are three different Forza developers that are making the renowned Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon, and Forza Street series. To better understand its history, here is every Forza game, from all the series, in release order.

The Forza games in chronological release order

Image via Xbox Game Studios

The first game in the franchise, Forza Motorsport, made by Turn 10 Studios, came into an easy 2005 Xbox racing market, where there was no competition. After that fateful game, it took the series 10 years until they finally released a Windows port that gained amazing popularity.

In 2012, the franchise’s most successful series finally appeared, Forza Horizon. With Playground Games as the developers at the helm, they took Forza from a track-based simulation racing game to an open world. They went so far recently from their roots that they are now doing crossovers with Hot Wheels.

You can see for yourself the release order of all the 16 Forza games in the table below: