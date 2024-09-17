Frostpunk 2: How To Get More Materials

Materials are an important resource that helps you control Squalor and Crime by providing citizens with the necessary items they need. Lack of Materials will decrease trust and if you continue to fail in providing this resource to the citizens, the people will throw you out of the colony. That is why in this guide I have listed the four best ways to get Materials in Frostpunk 2 and keep your citizens happy.

What Are Materials in Frostpunk 2

You can use Materials to maintain buildings and different types of districts in Frostpunk 2. Without a decent supply of Materials, the harsh weather will deteriorate the condition of buildings and the Squalor status effect will increase over time.

Materials can also be used by the Heating Hubs to generate heat. You can install these in the districts and keep nearby houses, industrial, or extraction zones hot. If you have the Materials in surplus quantity, you can reserve coal or oil by reducing the generator output. This will also provide heating to citizens using the Heating Hubs.

Materials are also used to produce Goods in the Industrial District. Lack of Materials not only will increase Squalor but you won’t be able to produce Goods also, which in turn increase Crime in your colony.

How To Get More Materials

There are a handful of ways to get Materials and setting up an Extraction District over a wood or iron deposit will start producing this resource for your colony.

The more deposits or Extraction Districts you set up, the faster the production. However, there are a few buildings that you can establish in the Extraction District to get more Materials in Frostpunk 2 efficiently.

While the Extraction District can get you Materials in the early game. However, as your population increases, you’ll need to find efficient alternatives to produce Materials per week.

1. Mechanised Sawmill

The Mechanised Sawmill is the early game upgrade found under the ‘Resources’ Section inside the ‘Sawmills’ tree that can give you Materials faster in Frostpunk 2.

Once you have researched this from the Idea Tree, you must meet the following requirements to construct this building:

300 Workforce

80 Heatstamps

40 Prefabs

1 empty slot in an Extraction District

2. Blast Foundry

While the Mechanised Sawmill will net a decent production of Materials, you will need to look for more options to increase the yield per week. The Blast Foundry is the best building to get Materials in Frostpunk 2 and it can be found under the ‘Resources’ Section inside the ‘Foundries’ tree.

NOTE: The Blast Foundry can only be constructed over an Iron Deposit. If you have an Extraction District built on a wood deposit, the option to place this building in the district will be disabled.

Once the Blast Foundry is placed, you will make 250 Materials compared to the 200 Materials production of a Mechanised Sawmill.

To construct a Blast Foundry, you must meet the following requirements:

1 Iron Deposit

300 Workforce

180 Heatstamps

90 Prefabs

1 Expanded Extraction District

3. Deep Melting Drill

It is not a matter of if but when in Frostpunk 2 you eventually run out of finite resources. However, there are a few virtually infinite resource deposits. However, extracting them requires special technological machines such as the Deep Melting Drill.

The Deep Metling Drill can be found under the ‘Heating’ Section inside the ‘Melting Deep Deposits’ tree. Once you have exhausted all the finite deposits to get Materials, this is the only option you will be left with.

4. Extraction From Frostland

Outside your colony you will find all sorts of resources in the Frostland that must be brought back to the base for consumption and Materials is one of them. If you have found a Materials deposit in the Frostland, immediately send scouts to bring the supply.

This way you will get a steady Materials supply in Frostpunk 2 for weeks and can sustain your colony for a longer period.

That is everything about how to get Materials in Frostpunk 2. Keep producing a steady supply of Goods and Materials to keep your city running without issues.

