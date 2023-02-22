Full Atomic Heart Achievements and Trophies list

The world of Atomic Heart is filled with strange creatures and a twisting narrative that will keep you guessing. With so many laboratories to explore and enemies to defeat, it is easy to miss something important, particularly if you’re looking to platinum the game. If you need a bit of help finding every trophy and achievement in Atomic Heart, here is the full list.

All trophies and achievements for Atomic Heart

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 42 achievements and trophies to earn in Atomic Heart. Some you’ll unlock simply as you progress through the story while others will require a bit more hunting on your part. While the game isn’t a true open-world experience, there is still plenty to do in this title. Before looking at this list, be warned that there will be plot spoilers for Atomic Hearts on this list. If you’re looking to go in completely spoiler-free, read ahead with caution.

