Full Atomic Heart Achievements and Trophies list
Do your part for the Motherland.
The world of Atomic Heart is filled with strange creatures and a twisting narrative that will keep you guessing. With so many laboratories to explore and enemies to defeat, it is easy to miss something important, particularly if you’re looking to platinum the game. If you need a bit of help finding every trophy and achievement in Atomic Heart, here is the full list.
All trophies and achievements for Atomic Heart
There are a total of 42 achievements and trophies to earn in Atomic Heart. Some you’ll unlock simply as you progress through the story while others will require a bit more hunting on your part. While the game isn’t a true open-world experience, there is still plenty to do in this title. Before looking at this list, be warned that there will be plot spoilers for Atomic Hearts on this list. If you’re looking to go in completely spoiler-free, read ahead with caution.
- The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes: Unlock all trophies/achievements
- Strike: Kill Hedgie without making a single shot by destroying all the statues
- Medium Rare: Kill Belyash
- Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie
- Plyusch Rush: Kill Plyusch
- Show’s Over: Kill Natasha
- Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop
- Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins
- Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
- Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey
- Pistils and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov
- Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
- Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex
- Curtain: Finish a theater performance
- Medical Checkup: Get to a hospital
- Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov
- Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoC’s secret
- Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode
- Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine
- Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons
- Lord of War: Collect all weapons
- Chemist: Craft all types of consumables
- Polymerization: Collect 100 jelly
- Apple Pie: Pick all apples in Limbo
- The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
- Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree
- How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey
- Beast Friend: Find all talking dead animals
- The Necromancer: Talk to every dead NPC
- Burning Ears: Find all Chirpers
- More than Profit: Find all Lootyagins
- Explorer: Find a testing ground
- Clean-up: Complete all testing grounds
- Scanner: Scan all mobs
- Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
- Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
- Below Zero: Freeze a Vova in mid-air
- Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant
- Bull’s Eye: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
- Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk on vodka and kill five enemies
- Triple Penetration: Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
- Hands on the Hood: Kill 20 enemies with a car