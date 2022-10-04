Full Overwatch 2 achievements and trophies list

There is a large list of achievements and trophies for completionists to go through in Overwatch 2. Since the game runs on the same client as the first Overwatch, the list that was there before has returned, but it has been modified and updated to account for the new format, hero changes, and hero additions. Here is every single Overwatch 2 achievement or trophy.

Related: Do you have to buy Overwatch 2? Answered

Overwatch 2 achievement/trophy list

Hero achievements

Image via Blizzard

Adrenaline Junkie – Have 7 of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play.

Coup De Gracie – Use Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade and Carnage to pull and kill an enemy in Quick or Competitive Play.

On the Move – Kill an enemy with a charged Railgun headshot while sliding in Quick or Competitive Play.

Taking Charge – Get 4 killing blows with a single use of Sojourn’s Overclock in Quick or Competitive play.

Purified – Cleanse 5 negative effects with one use of Kiriko’s Protection Suzu in Quick or Competitive Play.

Yokai – Restore 1500 health and land 5 critical hits without dying as Kiriko in Quick or Competitive Play.

Die, Die, Die… Die – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Reaper’s Death Blossom in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Friend Zone – Play a Quick or Competitive Play game in a group with a friend.

Slice and Dice – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Genji’s Dragonblade in Quick or Competitive Play.

Undying – Get a 20 player kill streak in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Path is Closed – Destroy 3 of Symmetra’s Teleporters in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

Survival Expert – Use health packs to heal 900 health in a single life in Quick or Competitive Play.

Decorated – Complete 50 challenges.

Decked Out – Collect 50 unlocks for a single hero.

Their Own Worst Enemy – Kill 2 enemies with a single use of Genji’s Deflection in Quick or Competitive Play.

Waste Not, Want Not – Get 3 solo kills with a single clip of Reaper’s shotguns in Quick or Competitive Play.

Gotcha – Get 2 killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade in Quick or Competitive Play.

It’s High Noon – Get 4 killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Deadeye in Quick or Competitive Play.

Death From Above – Kill 4 enemies in a row without touching the ground as Pharah in Quick or Competitive Play.

Clearing the Area – Knock an enemy to their death using Pharah’s Concussive Blast in Quick or Competitive Play.

Centenary – Win 100 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play.

Rocket Man – Get 2 killing blows with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets in Quick or Competitive Play.

Target Rich Environment – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Tactical Visor in Quick or Competitive Play.

Special Delivery – Stick 4 of Tracer’s Pulse Bombs onto enemies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

Power Overwhelming – Keep Zarya’s particle cannon above 70 power for 60 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Power of Attraction – Capture 4 enemies in a single use of Zarya’s Graviton Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Floor is Lava – Get 3 killing blows while wall riding as Lúcio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Supersonic – Block 900 damage with a single use of Lúcio’s Sound Barrier in Quick or Competitive Play.

Group Health Plan – Restore 150 health for 4 allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

Huge Rez – Resurrect 5 allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Car Wash – Hit an enemy with 3 beams simultaneously as Symmetra in Quick or Competitive Play.

Anger Management – Damage 5 enemies during a single use of Winston’s Primal Rage in Quick or Competitive Play.

Huge Success – Teleport 15 allies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game as Symmetra.

The Iris Embraces You – Restore 1250 health with a single use of Zenyatta’s Transcendence in Quick or Competitive Play.

Rapid Discord – Get 4 kills or assists with Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord within 6 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

Total Recall – Recover 400 health using Tracer’s Recall without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Mine Sweeper – Destroy 10 turrets or traps using Winston’s Tesla Cannon without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Giving You the Hook – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Roadhog’s Hook in Quick or Competitive Play.

Triple Threat – Kill 2 enemies in each of Bastion’s configurations without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Incoming! – Kill 3 enemies with a single use of Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery in Quick or Competitive Play.

Simple Geometry – Get 3 killing blows with a single use of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows in Quick or Competitive Play.

The Dragon is Sated – Kill 4 enemies with one of Hanzo’s Spirit Dragons in Quick or Competitive Play.

Mine Like a Steel Trap – Knock an enemy into your Steel Trap using Junkrat’s Concussion Mine in Quick or Competitive Play.

Roadkill – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Junkrat’s RIP-Tire in Quick or Competitive Play.

Ice Blocked – Block 1000 damage with a single use of Mei’s Ice Wall in Quick or Competitive Play.

Hog Wild – Knock 2 enemies to their deaths with one use of Roadhog’s Whole Hog in Quick or Competitive Play.

Cold Snap – Freeze 4 enemies at once with Mei in Quick or Competitive Play.

Armor Up! – Absorb 500 damage with Torbjörn’s Overload without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Did that Sting? – Kill 4 enemies using Widowmaker’s Venom Mine during a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

Smooth as Silk – Kill an enemy with a scoped headshot while airborne as Widowmaker in Quick or Competitive Play.

Shot Down – Prevent 1250 damage with a single use of D.va’s Defense Matrix in Quick or Competitive Play.

Game Over – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of D.va’s Self Destruct in Quick or Competitive Play.

I Am Your Shield – Block 7500 damage with Reinhardt’s Barrier Field without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Storm, Earth, and Fire – Land Reinhardt’s Fire Strike and Charge after an Earthshatter stun in Quick or Competitive Play.

Raid Wipe – Kill 4 enemies during a single use of Torbjörn’s Molten Core in Quick or Competitive Play.

Enabler – Get 4 kills or assists with a single use of Ana’s Nano Boost in Quick or Competitive Play.

Naptime – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Ana’s Sleep Dart in Quick or Competitive Play.

Hack the Planet – Hack 15 enemies without dying as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

Power Outage – Hack 5 enemies at once as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

Tip of the Spear – Knock an enemy to their death using Orisa’s Energy Javelin in Quick or Competitive Play.

Terrable Terrable Damage – Kill 3 enemies with a single use of Orisa’s Terra Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

Cratered – Hit 4 enemies with a single use of Doomfist’s Meteor Strike in Quick or Competitive Play.

Power Punch – Slam 3 enemies into a wall with Doomfist’s Empowered Rocket Punch in Quick or Competitive Play.

Simple Trigonometry – Fully deplete both types of Moira’s Biotic Orb without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Antipode – Hit 6 targets simultaneously with Moira’s Coalescence in Quick or Competitive Play.

Excuse Me – Kill an enemy hero with Brigitte’s Shield Bash in Quick or Competitive Play.

Grounded – Kill an airborne enemy with Brigitte’s Whip Shot in Quick or Competitive Play.

Adaptation – Absorb 1250 damage with Wrecking Ball’s Adaptive Shield without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Strike – Roll through 4 enemies within 2 seconds as Wrecking Ball in Quick or Competitive Play.

Short Fuse – Kill an enemy by shooting Ashe’s Dynamite from at least 30 meters away in Quick or Competitive Play.

Served Up – Get a killing blow as Ashe on an enemy knocked into the air by B.O.B. in Quick or Competitive Play.

Stand By Me – Prevent 4 deaths with a single use of Baptiste’s Immortality Field in Quick or Competitive play.

Window of Opportunity – Amplify 2000 combined damage and healing without dying as Baptiste in Quick or Competitive play.

Event Horizon – Get 3 killing blows during a single use of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in Quick or Competitive Play.

Conservation of Energy – Gain 350 shields with a single use of Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp in Quick or Competitive Play.

Base game achievements

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackjack – Earn 21 endorsements.

Level 10 – Earn 10 battle pass tiers.

Level 25 – Earn 25 battle pass tiers.

Level 50 – Earn 50 battle pass tiers.

Lockdown – Win a game of Assault Maps on defense without losing the first objective.

Double Cap – Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying.

Escort Duty – Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play.

Can’t Touch This – Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for 1 minute in Quick or Competitive Play.

Shutout – Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play.

World Traveler – Win a Quick or Competitive Play game on 12 different maps.

Event achievements