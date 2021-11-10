Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream details – date, start time, and how to watch

The next update for Genshin Impact, Version 2.3, is on the way soon. As usual, miHoYo is hosting a livestream on Twitch to preview some of the new upcoming updates planned for the game.

The livestream will be held on November 12, 7 AM EST, for the United States. Players can watch the stream on miHoYo’s official Twitch channel here, and can also tune into the stream on miHoYo’s official TikTok channel.

Currently, Version 2.3 is expected to launch on November 24, which miHoYo will confirm during the livestream. Some of the new content you can expect to see are new artifact sets for defensive units and new characters.

Arataki Itto and Gorou have already been leaked and confirmed as the featured characters for Version 2.3. Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, datamined as a main DPS, while Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user who specializes in supporting Geo units.

For those who miss the livestream, miHoYo always uploads an archive of it on Youtube, so you can watch it whenever you get the chance. Don’t forget to keep a heads up for new promotion codes, as miHoYo always gives away free Primogems and other goodies during its livestreams.