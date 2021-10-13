Gorou talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Gorou was leaked by Genshin_Intel as an upcoming playable character in Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact. He is a General of the Resistance Army headed by Sangonomiya Kokomi, and he’s finally releasing as a playable character next version.

Gorou is a Geo character and wields a bow, designed to be a support for Geo characters specifically. His buffs all have to do with DEF% and Geo DMG%, making him one of the best supports for characters like Itto, Ningguang, and Noelle. Here are all the details about Gorou, including his talents, abilities, constellations, and more. Note: For now, these details all come from leaks, and can change at any moment. MiHoYo often makes balance adjustments during beta tests. Any changes will be updated and reflected below.

All descriptions below are credited to @Genshin_Intel.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with bow.

: Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, stone crystals will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged crystalline arrow will deal Geo DMG.

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, stone crystals will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged crystalline arrow will deal Geo DMG. Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Inuzaka All-Round Defense: Deals AoE Geo DMG and sets up a General’s War-Banner. The General’s War Banner provides the following buffs based on the number of party members who are of the Geo Element: Having 1 Geo party member grants the “Standing Firm” buff: DEF bonus. Having 2 Geo party members adds the “Impregnable” buff: Grants resistance to interruption. Having 3 Geo party members adds the “Shatter” buff: Grants a Geo DMG bonus.

Deals AoE Geo DMG and sets up a General’s War-Banner. The General’s War Banner provides the following buffs based on the number of party members who are of the Geo Element: Only 1 General’s War-Banner that Gorou created can exist on the field at any one time. Characters can only benefit from 1 General’s War-Banner at a time.

Elemental Burst

Juuga: Forward Unto Victory: Displaying his valor as a general, Gorou deals AoE Geo DMG and creates a field known as General’s Glory to embolden his comrades. This field has the same effect as the General’s War Banner, providing buffs based on the number of party members whose Element is Geo. It will also move together with your active character. Generates 1 Crystal Collapse every 1.5s that deals AoE Geo DMG to 1 opponent within its AoE. It will pull elemental shards created by the Crystallize Reaction within its AoE to your active character’s position every 1.5s.

Displaying his valor as a general, Gorou deals AoE Geo DMG and creates a field known as General’s Glory to embolden his comrades. This field has the same effect as the General’s War Banner, providing buffs based on the number of party members whose Element is Geo. It will also move together with your active character.

Passive Talents

Heedless of the Wind and Weather: When using Juuga; Forward Unto Victory, all party members’ DEF is increased by 25% until the duration of General’s Glory ends.

When using Juuga; Forward Unto Victory, all party members’ DEF is increased by 25% until the duration of General’s Glory ends. A Favor Repaid: Gorou receives the following DMG bonuses to his attacks based on his DEF. Inuzaka All-Round Defense’s Skill DMG is increased by 156% of his DEF. Juuga: Forward Unto Victory’s Skill DMG and Crystal Collapse DMG is increased by 15.6% of of DEF.

Gorou receives the following DMG bonuses to his attacks based on his DEF. Inuzaka All-Round Defense’s Skill DMG is increased by 156% of his DEF. Juuga: Forward Unto Victory’s Skill DMG and Crystal Collapse DMG is increased by 15.6% of of DEF. Seeker of Shinies: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Inazuma on the mini-map.

Constellations

Constellation 1 – Rushing Hound: Swift as the Wind: When characters (other than Gorou himself) within the AoE of a General’s War-Banner of General’s Glory created by Gorou himself deal Geo DMG to opponents. The CD of Gorou’s Inazuka All-Round Defense is decreased by 2s. This effect can occur once every 10s.

When characters (other than Gorou himself) within the AoE of a General’s War-Banner of General’s Glory created by Gorou himself deal Geo DMG to opponents. The CD of Gorou’s Inazuka All-Round Defense is decreased by 2s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Constellation 2 – Sitting Hound: Steady as a Clock: When an active character within the AoE of General’s Glory obtains an Elemental Shard from a Crystallize Reaction. Gorou’s own General’s Glory duration is icnreased by 1s. Its duration can be increased by a maximum of 3s.

When an active character within the AoE of General’s Glory obtains an Elemental Shard from a Crystallize Reaction. Gorou’s own General’s Glory duration is icnreased by 1s. Its duration can be increased by a maximum of 3s. Constellation 3 – Mauling Hound: Fierce as Fire: Increases the Level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 4 – Lapping Hound: Warm as Water: When General’s Glory is in the “Impregnable” or “Shatter” states, it will also heal the active character within its AoE every 1.5s for 50% of Groou’s own DEF.

When General’s Glory is in the “Impregnable” or “Shatter” states, it will also heal the active character within its AoE every 1.5s for 50% of Groou’s own DEF. Constellation 5 – Striking Hound: Thunderous Force: Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Victory by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Victory by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 6 – Valiant Hound: Mountainous Fealty: When the General’s War-Banner or General’s Glory are currently providing buffs of the “Standing Firm,” “Impregnable,” and “Shatter” levels, the Crit DMG of Geo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 10%/20%/40% respectively.

Ascension Materials

Sango Pearl, Spectral Husks, and Perpetual Hearts (found at the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss) are needed to ascend Gorou. Gorou uses Teachings of Light for his talents.