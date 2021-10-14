Genshin Impact: All remarkable chests location in Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact 2.2 update has added a brand new area called Tsurumi Island, containing a bunch of new elements, including Stormstones, Specific Paths, Flourousent Fungus, and more. In addition to this, miHoYo has also added a brand new class of Treasure Chests called the Remarkable Chests that players can find while exploring the Tsurumi Island.

Image via miHoYo

Travelers will get various Furnishing Blueprints like Maple Wood Bookcase: Inkheart, “Kouki” Aralia Mask Rack, Teahouse Long Table: Seamless Seating, and more after opening these Remarkable Chests. If you have begun your exploration journey on Tsurumi Island, finding Remarkable Chests could be a time-consuming task.

In that case, you can use the image below marked with all the Remarkable Chests locations on Tsurumi Island to make this job easier.

Location of all remarkable chests in Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

There are a total of 33 Remarkable Chests in Tsurumi Island, and while you are on the lookout, it is suggested to keep your party strong as you might need to fight various enemies. It is also recommended to have an Electro character in the party while exploring Tsurumi Island so that you can light up Stormstornes to avoid getting lost in the fog.