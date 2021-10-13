How to reach Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.2 update has been released globally with the addition of the much-awaited Thoma character, new weapons, bosses, and more. Along with this, a new area called Tsurumi Island has also been added to the game for Travelers to explore.

Tsurumi Island is filled with fog, and while progressing in the game, Travelers will be entrusted with a commission to travel to this area. Players can find Remarkable Chests, Flouroscenet Fungus while exploring the island and encountering enemies, including Rifthound Whelp and Rifthound.

If you can’t wait to put your feet on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact, here’s a guide to reaching there quickly.

Tsurumi Island: Where is it and how to reach there

Tsurumi Island is located in the south of Inazuma, and first, you will have to unlock it by completing the Seirai Stormchasers world quest in Genshin Impact. After that, you will find a new world quest called “A Particularly Particular Author” in your quest tab.

Image via miHoYo

The quest will begin in Inazuma Island and will ultimately lead you to Tsurumi Island. In this quest, players will first have to talk to Katheryne at Inazuma Adventurer’s Guild, where she will ask you to speak to Sumida for a commission.

Image via miHoYo

Sumida will ask you to help her travel to Tsurumi Island so that she can participate in the “This Novel is Amazing” event. She will give you a letter that you need to hand over to Kama by traveling or teleporting to Ritou.

Image via miHoYo

There you will board Kama’s boat, and it will take you to Tsurumi Island. You can navigate to the nearest Statue of the Seven to make the complete area visible on the map.