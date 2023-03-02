Genshin Impact: Beacon of the Reed Sea – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a 5-star Claymore weapon, which debuted in Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact. This is Dehya’s signature weapon and provides a medley of stats including Crit Rate, ATK, and Max HP buffs which will be a great asset to any of your Claymore characters. Follow this guide to learn where to get the Beacon of the Reed Sea, its stats, and what ascension materials you’ll need to complete this weapon.

Related: Genshin Impact: Key of Khaj-Nisut – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

How to get the Beacon of the Reed Sea in Genshin Impact

To obtain this weapon, you’ll need to pull on the Limited Weapon Banner while this weapon is featured. Currently, the Beacon of the Reed Sea weapon is available in the first half of Genshin Impact Version 3.5, alongside the Staff of the Scarlet Sands weapon.

Note: This weapon is Dehya’s signature weapon. However, despite Dehya’s inclusion in the game as a Standard Banner character, the Beacon of the Reed Sea is not a Standard Banner weapon. This means you cannot pull this weapon in the Standard Banner as you may think. It’s highly recommended to pull this weapon in Version 3.5 if possible.

Beacon of the Reed Sea’s stats

Rarity: 5-star

5-star ATK: 45 ATK at Level 1, 608 ATK at Level 90

45 ATK at Level 1, 608 ATK at Level 90 Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Crit Rate Secondary Stat scaling: 7.2% at Level 1, 33.08% at Level 90

7.2% at Level 1, 33.08% at Level 90 Passive: Desert Watch: After the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%.

Ascension Materials for Beacon of the Reed Sea in Genshin Impact

Level 20 x5 Echo of Scorching Might, x5 Dessicated Shell, x3 Faded Red Satin, 10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x18 Dessicated Shell, x12 Faded Red Satin, 20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x9 Sturdy Shell, x9 Trimmed Red Silk, 30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Dream of Scorching Might, x18 Sturdy Shell, x14 Trimmed Red Silk, 45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Dream of Scorching Might, x14 Marked Shell, x9 Rich Red Brocade, 55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Olden Days of Scorching Might, x27 Marked Shell, x18 Rich Red Brocade, 65,000 Mora

Related: Genshin Impact: Mailed Flower – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

Is the Beacon of the Reed Sea any good?

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is Dehya’s signature weapon, but it isn’t just Dehya who can take advantage of this solid weapon. This is a Claymore that gives a high amount of Crit Rate, base ATK, and a passive that boosts your character’s ATK by a significant amount.

Characters who can utilize this weapon are any offensive-Claymore characters. Dehya goes without saying, but Diluc, Razor, and Eula will also be able to take advantage of this weapon.