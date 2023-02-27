Genshin Impact: Mailed Flower – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Mailed Flower is a new 4-star weapon making an appearance starting in Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact. This Claymore weapon boosts a character’s Elemental Mastery, making their reaction damage deal significantly more damage. This is a rare niche on a Claymore weapon and is bound to be a popular choice for characters like Diluc or Razor who do not have access to a 5-star weapon.

How to get the Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact

To obtain this weapon, you’ll need to participate in the Genshin Impact Version 3.5 event, Windblume’s Breath. This event will allow you to earn Festive Tickets and Floral Coupons for free, which you can subsequently use to purchase this new weapon. You’ll also earn the refinement material for this weapon for free, allowing you to unlock its maximum strength.

Mailed Flower’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

4-star ATK: 43 ATK at Level 1, 564 ATK at Level 90

43 ATK at Level 1, 564 ATK at Level 90 Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Secondary Stat scaling: 24 at Level 1, 110 at Level 90

24 at Level 1, 110 at Level 90 Passive: Whispers of Wind and Flower: Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

Ascension Materials for Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Dessicated Shell, x2 Spectral Husk, 5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3, x12 Dessicated Shell, x8 Spectral Husk, 15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Sturdy Shell, x6 Spectral Heart, 20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Sturdy Shell, x9 Spectral Heart, 30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Marked Shell, x6 Spectral Nucleus, 35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Marked Shell, x12 Spectral Nucleus, 45,000 Mora

Is the Mailed Flower any good?

The Mailed Flower is an excellent free-to-play option for many Claymore characters in the game who rely on reaction DMG. For example, Diluc, who primarily exists to deal Vaporize DMG with other Hydro characters, will enjoy this weapon as it will boost his Elemental Mastery by up to 200, giving him a huge boost in damage.

Other characters who can take advantage of this weapon are Razor, Beidou, and Sayu (who naturally scales off of Elemental Mastery.) This is one of the better free-to-play weapons to release so far, and this will make a fine addition to many of your Claymore characters.