Genshin Impact Version 3.1: How to clear Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss is where the true challenge of Genshin Impact begins. Every Genshin Impact update sees a change in the Spiral Abyss, the game’s most challenging endgame content. Each floor of the Spiral Abyss pits you against waves of enemies against the clock. Defeat these enemies as quickly as you can to earn the most rewards possible.

How to clear Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Pruning Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After a character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, all party members will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40 for 10 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.”

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss has an additional Leyline Disorder that buffs your teams. The Leyline Disorder for Floor 11 boosts all Electro DMG by 75%.

Best characters for Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss – Genshin Impact

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Leyline Disorder combined with the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon benefits your Electro characters. Electro units will deal 75% higher damage during this Spiral Abyss, so be sure to take advantage of any Electro units you have.

Raiden Shogun / Xingqiu / Xiangling / Bennett: This is the classic “Raiden National” team that is one of the strongest compositions in the game. This comp is made even stronger with the 75% Electro DMG buff on this floor.

Utilize Bloom and Hyperbloom teams during this Spiral Abyss rotation with the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. Dendro Traveler is currently the best Dendro applier, so you can consider pairing him with Xingqiu or Yelan. Power this team even further with Hyperbloom by adding Fischl or Beidou , with a healer in Kuki Shinobu or Dori .

is currently the best Dendro applier, so you can consider pairing him with or Power this team even further with Hyperbloom by adding or , with a healer in or . Venti / Kazuha / Sucrose are strong on this floor, as many of the enemies are susceptible to crowd-control.

Floor 11: Chamber 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first chamber of Floor 11 is not a time trial, but instead, a defense trial where you have to defend a monolith in the middle of the stage from taking a lot of damage. These are a departure from typical Spiral Abyss challenges and can be played differently.

In the first half, you will have to defeat waves of various shrooms as they descend on the monolith. This floor is a breeze if you have a crowd-control character, like Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti. There are three waves in this half. In the first two waves, three mushrooms will spawn on opposite ends of the monolith, making six mushrooms per wave. Without a crowd-control character, you will have to defeat them separately before they deal enough damage.

The final wave spawns three larger mushrooms. Again, without crowd-control, you will have to dispatch of these enemies individually.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat three Primal Constructs and one Eremite Stone Enchanter. The Primal Constructs can turn invisible, but you can still damage them if they’re invisible. If you are having trouble hitting them as they are invisible, you can defeat nearby structures that spawn after the enemies disappear that will reveal them once destroyed.

Floor 11: Chamber 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you will have to fight against two waves of enemies. The first wave will pit you against two Eremites and a Pyrogunner. Focus the Pyrogunner before it spawns its Pyro shield. Following this, you will have to defeat two other Pyrogunners and more Eremites. Again, prioritize the Pyrogunners to the best of your ability.

Due to the amount of Pyrogunners in this chamber, it’s highly recommended your first team bring at least one Hydro unit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. The first wave features two Fatui Skirmishers (one Amenoboxer and one Hydrogunner) and an Eremite. Prioritize the Hydrogunner to prevent the enemy from spawning a strong Hydro shield.

The second wave features a Mirror Maiden and four Eremites. We recommend focusing on the Mirror Maidens. The Eremites should group together, allowing you to defeat and deal AoE damage.

Floor 11: Chamber 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. The first wave will feature some Eremites and Nobushis. Head behind the Nobushi group, and the other Eremites will walk towards you. This will let you deal easy group damage. After you defeat this wave, you will fight Eremites and two Kairagi.

Head behind the Kairagi: Dancing Thunder. The Eremites and other Kairagi will gravitate towards you, once again allowing you to deal easy group damage. As a reminder, if you do not defeat the Kairagi at the same time, the surviving Kairagi will refill a substantial amount of their HP. Do your best to defeat both at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half features the Jadeplume Terrorshroom world boss. This monster will spawn additional enemies if you inflict it with the Pyro element, but these enemies are not particularly strong or annoying, so don’t be afraid to bring Pyro units if they have strong single-target damage (Hu Tao and Yoimiya, for example.)

If you opt to bring Electro units, they will become awakened and have an erratic attack pattern. However, after a while, they will collapse, allowing you to deal heavy damage. Learning more details about this boss’ attack patterns can help in the battle.

After defeating this floor, you can finally move onto the 12th floor of the Spiral Abyss.