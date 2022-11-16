Genshin Impact vs. Blue Protocol – differences and similarities

Blue Protocol, the anime-inspired MMORPG, has caught eyes across the world with its impressive graphics, well-dubbed cinematics, and expansive open world. On first glance, though, it would appear that it already has a contender that’s managed to carve out a sizeable niche — HoYoverse’s gacha megahit, Genshin Impact.

So what separates these two big games, aside from the fact that Blue Protocol has yet to actually release? The similarities, it turns out, may only run skin-deep.

Similarities between Genshin Impact and Blue Protocol

Image via HoYoVerse

Many of the similarities between Genshin Impact and Blue Protocol are focused on their respective visual styles and scope. Both take heavy influence from an anime art style, and both have huge open worlds to explore populated with plenty of NPCs to hand out quests and tasks. The combat for both games also has some overlap, with realtime action-focused gameplay at the forefront. However, that’s largely where the similarities end.

Difference between Genshin Impact and Blue Protocol

Image via Bandai Namco.

The biggest difference between the two games is monetization. Genshin Impact is a gacha game, encouraging players to pay money to pull for new characters and weapons as they progress. The Blue Protocol team has made it clear that the game will not feature any gacha elements, but will still be free to play on release. Instead, it will have a cash shop in which players can buy cosmetic items and the like.

Another way in which the games differ is in their approach to their massively multiplayer nature. Blue Protocol has aspirations towards the traditional MMORPG, not unlike World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV. This means a world shared with hundreds or thousands of other players, and an emphasis on taking on huge bosses in large parties. Genshin Impact, meanwhile, has a bigger focus on single-player gameplay. While you can team up with up to three friends in Genshin Impact, the game doesn’t engage in multiplayer to nearly the same extent as a traditional MMORPG.

Blue Protocol also features a greater deal of character customization than Genshin Impact, which is also to be expected from a more traditional MMORPG. At the start of the game you can create your character, choosing from one of five classes and customizing their appearance to your preferences. Genshin, on the other hand, has you choose one of two pre-designed characters, and while there is a degree of customization available with weapons, artifacts, and the like, it’s not to the degree of Blue Protocol.

Should you play Genshin Impact or Blue Protocol?

As such, while the similarities between Genshin Impact and Blue Protocol are largely superficial, the differences are closer to the bone and are more likely to affect players’ opinion of each game. If you like a single player game with optional multiplayer options and are fine with the risky thrills of pulling for a new character in the banners, try out Genshin Impact. If you’re going for a more traditional MMORPG experience with a lot more online socialization with other players and without any gacha elements, Blue Protocol may be a better fit.