Genshin Impact Version 3.0: How to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

The ultimate challenge of Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is here. Each new update brings a brand new change to the Spiral Abyss, featuring new enemies and challenges. This Spiral Abyss requires a mix of heavy single-target and AoE damage, so be sure to bring a variety of different characters to meet the DPS checks required on this floor. Some of these enemies are beefy, so you’ll need well-built characters if you wish to perfect this rotation.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Efflorescent Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times and be triggered once every 0.1s.”

Most of the time, each Spiral Abyss floor features a Leyline Disorder that potentially buffs your team. However, like most Floor 12s, you do not receive an additional buff. This means the only buff you’ll receive for Floor 12 is through the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

Characters to consider

The Dendro buff from the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon only benefits certain Dendro comps, so you’ll want to bring a Hydro unit if you plan on using Dendro characters. Dendro characters are currently hard to come by in Version 3.0, so you should plan on having a team that does not utilize a Dendro character. Here are some characters and teams to consider when planning for floor 12:

You will want to utilize ranged characters on this floor, particularly for Floor 12-1-1 and Floor 12-1-3 where enemies can float up into the air. Tighnari + Fischl makes a great core that can disable the Ruin Drakes found in the first half of Floor 12-1 . A Ganyu Freeze team will also work great on the first floor, as these enemies are not immune to Freeze and you will want a team with high AoE damage.

on this floor, particularly for and where enemies can float up into the air. A Geo team is a strong option for the second half on this floor, especially with the presence of the Primo Geovishap. In particular, Arataki Itto + Albedo + Gorou makes a fantastic core that deals sufficient single-target DMG required to burst through the bosses found in the second half.

team is a strong option for the second half on this floor, especially with the presence of the Primo Geovishap. In particular, makes a fantastic core that deals sufficient single-target DMG required to burst through the bosses found in the second half. As always, a National team with a Xiangling + Bennett + Xingqiu core is always strong. Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Kamisato Ayato, Kazuha, Sucrose, etc. can be flexed on either half of this floor. Bennett in particular can be used to cleanse many of the debuffs present on this floor.

Floor 12: Chamber 1

In the first half, you will have to defeat two waves of Ruin Drake enemies. The first wave consists of Ruin Drake: Earthguards, while the second wave consists of one Ruin Drake: Skywatch. Hitting the glowing eye of these enemies will disable them, allowing you to get easier hits in. Tighnari’s Elemental Burst can also automatically disable these enemies quite commonly.

In the second half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. The first wave consists of a Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer paired with some Eremites. The second wave consists of a Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard and a Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer.

This half is easier to deal with if you can defeat the Fatui Skirmishers before their shields can spawn. They will jump back when you attack them and spawn an Elemental Shield once their HP drops below a certain point. Bringing Hydro units for the Pyroslinger or Cryo units for the Electrohammer is not necessary if you can defeat them fast enough.

Focus on the Pyroslingers if possible. If you cannot defeat them quickly enough before they spawn their shields, try bringing a Hydro unit for this floor.

Floor 12: Chamber 2

In the first half, you will have to defeat one Mirror Maiden, one Fatui Electro Cicin Mage, and two Eremites. When you spawn and start the battle, the Mirror Maiden will spawn in front of you and the Electro Cicin Mage will spawn behind you.

We recommend turning around and heading straight to the Electro Cicin Mage. Defeating her first ensures you can defeat her before she spawns flies or her Elemental Burst. The Mirror Maiden may also teleport in your direction, allowing you to deal AoE damage.

In the second half, you will have to defeat one Primo Geovishap. Bringing at least one Geo unit to trigger the Crystallize reaction helps you meet the DPS check greatly, as this boss will have a counterable attack that deals significant DMG if you have a shield. (The Crystallize shield counts.) For more details on this boss’ attack patterns, follow this guide.

Floor 12: Chamber 3

In the first half, you will have to face six enemies in two waves. This obnoxious floor features a Primordial Bathysmal Vishap, Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling, and Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling in the first wave.

Each enemy can hamper your progress greatly. The Bathysmal Vishap can increase your cooldowns, the Rimebiter Vishap Hatchling can apply Cryo on your team and slow down your attacks (while also leaving you susceptible to being frozen), and the Bolteater Vishap Hatchling can reduce your Elemental Burst.

We recommend defeating the Bathysmal Vishap first. They can spawn bubbles that can trap you and prevent you from dealing damage, and you will want your regular cooldowns up. A Tighnari team is not heavily reliant on Elemental Bursts, making him a good option. Hatchlings will likely group up at a close distance from you, allowing you to deal AoE damage. However, if the Bolteater Vishap Hatchling is giving you more trouble with its Elemental Burst drain, prioritize that enemy instead.

The second wave features Winged Dendroshrooms, Winged Cryoshrooms, and Grounded Hydroshrooms. This wave is easier than the first, with weaker enemies, but you can be frozen if you leave the Cryoshroom alive.

The second half features the Jadeplume Terrorshroom world boss. This monster will spawn additional enemies if you inflict it with the Pyro element, but these enemies are not particularly strong or annoying, so don’t be afraid to bring Pyro units if they have strong single-target damage (Hu Tao and Yoimiya, for example.)

If you opt to bring Electro units, they will become awakened and have an erratic attack pattern. However, after a while, they will collapse, allowing you to deal heavy damage. Follow this guide for more details on this boss’ attack patterns.

After defeating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, you will have finally cleared the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Take the Primogems and prepare for the next cycle, which will undoubtedly pose a new challenge for you and your characters…