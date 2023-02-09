Genshin Impact: Hu Tao constellations guide

Hu Tao is a fierce 5-star Pyro character, renowned for her great single-target damage but difficult playstyle. This greedy Pyro character infuses her Normal and Charged Attacks with Pyro energy, empowering her attacks and burning all the opponents in her path to a crisp. Yet players who are unable to pull for a Constellation for this character may play a different character completely.

When pulling for a character, many wonder about the viability of said character without drawing any additional Constellations for the character. A Constellation is Genshin Impact’s system to reward players when they pull an additional copy of a character. If you pull a character you already own in Genshin Impact, you’ll receive a “Constellation,” which unlocks a special buff for your character. Generally, the more constellations you own, the more powerful your characters get.

Constellation 1: Crimson Bouquet

Effect: When in a Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s Charge Attacks do not consume stamina.

Hu Tao’s claim to fame comes from her Elemental Skill, Guide to Afterlife, which infuses her Normal and Charged Attacks with a Pyro infusion. This increases her damage and allows her attacks to unleash Elemental Reactions on enemies, most commonly paired with a Hydro character to proc Vaporize.

Her Charged Attacks do the most damage here. However, Charged Attacks take Stamina, which forces Hu Tao to be careful about how to attack. At Constellation 0, the most common combo is to use one Primary Attack, followed by a Charged Attack, followed by a jump to animation cancel the Charged Attack. This does a couple of things: One, it allows you to conserve energy and speed up the number of times you can attack. It also leaves you vulnerable to attacks, due to how you have to jump afterward.

Therefore, most Hu Tao players point to Crimson Bouquet as an important, if not essential Constellation to have. Since her Charged Attacks do not consume Stamina, you can dash after a Charged Attack for extra safety, speed, and comfort. If you are planning on becoming a Hu Tao main, this is a great Constellation to have.

Constellation 2: Ominous Rainfall

Effect: Increases the Blood Blossom DMG by an amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s Max HP at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect.

Blood Blossom is a passive effect Hu Tao has when using her Elemental Skill. It is generally a non-impactful part of her kit, so this Constellation gives it a nice boost by having it proc more often (with the Elemental Burst addition) and increasing its damage. However, it’s an inessential Constellation that might cost you a bit more than it’s worth.

Constellation 3: Lingering Carmine

Effect: Increases the level of Guide to Afterlife by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

It’s a simple increase to her Elemental Skill DMG, which is always nice. That being said, this is a stepping stone to Constellation 4. It’s not recommended to pull for Constellation 3 on its own without planning on getting higher constellations (which is generally the case with these constellations.)

Constellation 4: Garden of Eternal Rest

Effect: Upon defeating an enemy affected by a Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their Crit Rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds.

This constellation is generally unimportant but could be a decent quality-of-life buff for your supporting Xingqiu or Yelan. It’s not wholly recommended to aim for this Constellation, as you already have a version of this from your Passive Talent, Flutter By. However, it is a free 24% Crit Rate for your team, which can help you potentially focus on damage for your sub-DPS characters.

Constellation 5: Floral Incense

Effect: Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

As the primary reason to run Hu Tao is her Elemental Skill, this is a less important Constellation to have. It’s a mere bump in your Elemental Bursts damage, which is nice, but might not be worth the price tag. If you are at Constellation 5, chances are, you will want to go for Constellation 6.

Constellation 6: Butterfly’s Embrace

Effect: Triggers when Hu Tao’s HP drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike: Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the DMG sustained. Additionally, for the next 10s, all of her Elemental and Physical RES is increased by 200%, her CRIT Rate is increased by 100%, and her resistance to interruption is greatly increased. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP left. Can only occur once every 60s.

This is mostly a Constellation for speedrunners, and is not recommended for the average player. It’s a conditional Constellation that requires your Hu Tao to go to low HP, which will give her an immense amount of offensive stats. It’s not too difficult, considering her Elemental Skill drains her HP.