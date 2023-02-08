The best Hu Tao build in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro character and brings a spooky edge to the game. Hu Tao brings an incredibly powerful single-target gameplay to Genshin Impact. Hu Tao is a greedy on-field fighter, dealing the brunt of her damage with an Elemental Skill that empowers her Normal and Charged Attacks, as well as granting her a Pyro infusion.

Hu Tao’s gameplay hasn’t changed since her release, and she’s renowned as one of the strongest single-target DPS characters in the game. To make her damage soar, we’ll need to equip her with the best artifacts and weapons possible. Follow this guide to learn how to best build your Hu Tao with what you have.

Best weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Polearm character, Hu Tao has a great number of offensive options. Hu Tao is an interesting character, gaining much of her damage from her Max HP, so there’s a clear winner in what weapon is best for her.

Best 5-star weapon: The Staff of Homa is Hu Tao’s best 5-star weapon. It provides a massive amount of Base ATK and Crit DMG, and its passive helps Hu Tao shine as it adds more power to her kit the more Max HP she has.

The is Hu Tao’s best 5-star weapon. It provides a massive amount of Base ATK and Crit DMG, and its passive helps Hu Tao shine as it adds more power to her kit the more Max HP she has. Best 4-star weapon: The Dragon’s Bane is Hu Tao’s best 4-star weapon and is also a relatively easy weapon to get as a free-to-play player. Hu Tao’s best team comp pairs her with Hydro units like Xingqiu or Yelan, in order to empower her attacks with the Vaporize reaction. Therefore, having some Elemental Mastery built into her kit is a good idea. What’s more, the Dragon’s Bane has a useful passive that positively impacts her damage, increasing her DMG by enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro.

An alternative is the Deathmatch, which gives Crit Rate and a 16% to 32% boost to attack if more than 2 enemies are nearby. Against singular enemies, the ATK boost is 24% to 48%. You will have to purchase the Battle Pass for this weapon, however.

Best artifacts for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set gives a Pyro damage bonus of 15% at two pieces, and at four pieces will increase Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%, and Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill will also increase 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. This set is Hu Tao’s best set, increasing her Vaporize damage.

gives a Pyro damage bonus of 15% at two pieces, and at four pieces will increase Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%, and Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill will also increase 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. This set is Hu Tao’s best set, increasing her Vaporize damage. The 4-piece Shimenawa Reminiscence set is a solid alternative, boosting her Normal and Charged ATK damage by 50%. Most of her damage comes from her Normal and Charged attacks, making this a viable set, but it will force you to withhold your Elemental Burst which can impact your AoE damage and your survivability.

Best teams for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Image via HoYoverse

Hu Tao is best paired with other Hydro units to boost her Pyro DMG with the Hydro application to create the Vaporize reaction.