Genshin Impact: Immernachtreich Keep event guide

The Immernachtreich Keep event is available after you clear Fischl’s Immernachtreich Apokalypse domain, taking place in the setting of her castle. In Immernacht Reich, you must fight against a group of enemies to earn Iridescent Flotsam, the event currency you can use to purchase items in the event shop for the Summertime Odyssey.

There are two game modes in the Immernachtreich Keep event. These modes are the Initial Exploration and Direct Strike modes. Unlike the previous combat event, Misty Hills, Foggy Vales, there isn’t much difference between Initial Exploration and Direct Strike. Initial Exploration makes you fight against two waves of enemies, while Direct Strike only makes you fight against one wave.

Participate in this event to earn Iridescent Flotsams, the event currency for the event. You can earn up to 600 Iridescent Flotsam in this event.

Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Keep event

In the Immernachtreich Keep event, you will gain a special powerup called the “Nachtraben’s Regard.” This is a power that will randomly descend onto your character during combat. Following this, characters will obtain certain buffs after entering the field of the powerup.

There are three buffs you can obtain:

Waltz: Summons a night raven to aid in battle. During this time, it will continuously fire Freikugel at nearby opponents for 10 seconds.

Unison: Deals AoE Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 2 seconds for 8 seconds.

Reprise: The character’s Energy is restored to 100% and the Elemental Burst CD is reset.

During each fight, you’ll have a limited amount of time to defeat all the enemies. Generally, you’ll have to fight against numerous Hilichurls, Pyro Slimes, Mitachurls, and Abyss Mages. After clearing a fight in Initial Exploration, you have to activate the next wave yourself.

Here are the conditions you’ll need to fulfill to earn all the rewards during this event:

Complete Initial Exploration in “Immernachtreich Keep.”

Complete “Immernachtreich Keep” a total of 3 times.

Obtain Nachtraben’s Regard 6 times during the final challenge and complete the final challenge.

Complete the final challenge, hitting opponents using AoE Electro DMG from Unison 8 times.

Pay attention to where the Nachtraben Regard AoE field drops so you can complete all of these conditions.

That’s all you need to know about the Immernachtreich Keep event in Genshin Impact. Clear these fights three times to earn all the reward currency possible, as well as the ability to gain some Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit along the way.