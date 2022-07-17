Genshin Impact: Misty Hills, Foggy Vales event guide

The Misty Hills, Foggy Vales event is a brand new combat event that’s a part of the overall Summertime Odyssey event. To unlock this event, you’ll have to complete Act 2 of the main story in the new Golden Apple Archipelago islands. After you complete Act 2, you’ll have the chance to participate in these events through the event menu.

There are two game modes in the Misty Hills, Foggy Vales event. These modes are the Initial Exploration and Direct Strike modes. In Initial Exploration, you’ll defeat waves of enemies after moving from location to location. In Direct Strike, you’ll fight enemies in waves in a single area. You unlock Direct Strike after completing Initial Exploration once.

Participate in this event to earn Iridescent Flotsams, which is the event currency for the event. You can earn up to 600 Iridescent Flotsam in this event.

You have numerous special skills that you can use during this event. The Flowing Leafslasher is bound to your “T” key, and will deal tons of damage to enemies within an AoE as well as turn the screen black and white. Meanwhile, Vendure orbs are items that grant buffs when picked up.

A Green orb will allow you to jump higher, a red orb will allow you to deal more damage, while a gold orb will reduce your cooldowns.

During each fight, you’ll have a limited amount of time to defeat all the enemies. You’ll fight samurai, Ruin Graders, or Geovishaps. After clearing a fight in Initial Exploration, you’ll have to move from location to location to start each fight.

Here are the conditions you’ll need to fulfill to earn all the rewards during this event:

Unleash 8 Flowing Leafslashers during the final challenge and complete the final challenge.

Complete Initial Exploration: “Misty Hills, Foggy Vales.”

Complete “Mist Hills, Foggy Vales” a total of 3 times(s).

Decrease the CD of Flowing Leafslasher 10 times during the final challenge and complete the final challenge.

That’s all you need to know about the Misty Hills, Foggy Vales event in Genshin Impact. Clear these fights three times to earn all the reward currency possible, as well as the ability to gain some Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit along the way.