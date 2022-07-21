Genshin Impact: Immernachtreich Apokalypse – Fischl domain guide

The Immernachtreich Apokalypse is the third main story quest in the Golden Apple Archipelago re-run, and this domain follows Fischl in a gothic castle. This domain’s entrance takes the form of one of Fischl’s books as well as a statue of Oz. Follow this guide to know which steps you’ll need to take to solve this domain.

After clearing the Blazin’ Trails domain, the Immernachtreich Apokalypse domain will be available for players to try. Like with the previous domains, Paimon will wake you up and take you and the group to the new domain. Fischl will not be there, however, after going off on a mysterious adventure on the previous day.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse first domain

Before entering the beautiful castle, there is a device on the left as soon as you enter the domain. Activate it to start the domain’s main puzzle mechanic: the Gaze of the Deep. In the Gaze of the Deep, you’ll enter a Camera app where you’ll have to find misplaced images. You must move the camera to the area with a “misplaced image” and bring the image to the original spot.

Align the first image like so:

This allows you to climb the staircase. Align the next image like so:

Head to the next marked location. You’ll have to glide over a gap and then head down a staircase. There is two Gaze of the Deep puzzles here.

After solving these, head back upstairs and a path will be open for you.

There will be a cry for help the next room over. Head to the source of the voice. You’ll need to help a statue leave the cellar. There is three Gaze of the Deep puzzles here.

The statue will give you a password to open up the next gate. Keep proceeding until you reach the next Gaze of the Deep puzzle.

When you reach the top of the tower, you’ll be transported to a new location in Mondstadt and watch a cutscene with Fischl and her parents. Following this, you’ll head back to the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse second domain

When you return to the Golden Apple Archipelago, a new statue named Arnold will speak with you. He will reveal there are two more volumes to find. Look for the second one at the marked location.

You’ll enter the new domain once you find the second book. Solve the Gaze of the Deep puzzle nearby. This time, you can use the Gaze of the Deep to block missing construction components instead.

On the way to the next location, be sure to pick up the Echoing Conch.

The next Gaze of the Deep puzzle is nearby. Here’s the solution:

Rotate the tower once using the nearby device and follow the path. Rotate the tower once more at the top and then use the nearest Gaze of the Deep puzzle:

Proceed until you reach the next area. Rotate the tower and then solve the Gaze of the Deep puzzle:

In the next area, you’ll have to save Leon again. Here are the puzzle solutions:

Head to the next area and close the book to conclude the second domain.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse third domain

Head to the next marked location to find the third book and access the third domain. Open the third volume to reach the next domain. Solve the puzzle:

Head to the left and solve the puzzle:

Jump down onto the path to the right of the newly opened up path. Solve that puzzle like so:

Take the elevator lift next to you and then head back to your original position. Solve the puzzle that was previously unsolvable:

After this puzzle, follow the path and collect the first piece of the toy castle. A wind current will allow you to return to the starting point. When you return, head to the right and solve the puzzle.

In the next area, the closest puzzles are currently unsolvable. You can solve the farthest puzzle like so:

Now, the second puzzle is solvable, like so:

The first puzzle is now solvable.

From here, head onwards until you reach a dead end. A nearby signpost will tell you to leap off of the edge.

When you land, head to the puzzle on the left. Solve it like so:

Solve the puzzle on the right:

From here, follow the wind currents that now spawn, and head back to the original location, picking up the toy castle along the way. You can now repair the toy castle.

It’s time to save Leon just one more time. Here’s the solution to Leon’s final puzzle:

