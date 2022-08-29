Genshin Impact: King’s Squire Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

Every character that joins your party in Genshin Impact will require a proper weapon to be fully effective in combat. Each one has their preference, and you want to get the best weapons possible to truly elevate their combat power to its ultimate heights. There is a variety of ways to get the best weapons, and now that we’re in Sumeru in Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, you’re surely looking for the new best weapons for all the new characters. For your bow users, there is a 4-star bow called King’s Squire that could be the perfect fit. So let’s see how to get the King’s Squire bow and what are its powers and stats.

How to get King’s Squire bow in Genshin Impact

To get your King’s Squire bow, you will have to roll up your sleeves and grab your crafting hammer, because this 4-star weapon is made by the process of forging. This means that the first thing on the agenda for obtaining King’s Squire will be to grab the corresponding diagram.

To get the diagram, you will need to visit Aravinay, the forging blueprint vendor. Aravinay can be found in Mahavanaranapna, which is the dream version of Vanarana, an area in northwestern Sumeru. The forging blueprint for King’s Squire is called Tale of the King’s Squire and can be bought for one Stories of You and Aranara — a quest item that you can receive as a quest reward in Sumeru.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have acquired the forging blueprint and learned how to craft King’s Squire, you will need to collect the required crafting materials. To craft King’s Squire you will have to gather:

500 Mora

1 Midlander Bow Billet

50 Crystal Chunks

50 White Iron Chunks

With all these items ready for crafting, it will take 10 seconds for a skilled blacksmith to make your new bow — the King’s Squire.

King’s Squire stats

Being a 4-star weapon, King’s Squire’s stats are nothing to scoff at. For example, the Base ATK stat starts at 41 at level 1 and gets to a maximum of 454 at level 90. The secondary stat for King’s Squire is ATK% increase, which is 12% at level 1, up to a maximum of 55.1% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(ATK%) 0 1/20 41 12% 0 20/20 99 21.2% 1 20/40 125 21.2% 1 40/40 184 30.9% 2 40/50 210 30.9% 2 50/50 238 35.7% 3 50/60 264 35.7% 3 60/60 293 40.6% 4 60/70 319 40.6% 4 70/70 347 45.4% 5 70/80 373 45.4% 5 80/80 401 50.3% 6 80/90 427 50.3% 6 90/90 454 55.1%

In addition to that, King’s Squire has a pretty cool refinement power. It is called Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction, and has the following effect:

Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

With each next refinement level, the Elemental Mastery increase of Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction grows in increments of 20 points. This means that the Elemental Mastery bonus can be refined from level 1 to level 5 to amount to:

60 > 80 > 100 > 120 > 140

Image via GenshinImpactWiki

King’s Squire Ascension

The King’s Squire bow has six ascension levels in total, with each ascension level needing specific materials and a Mora fee to complete. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you need:

5000 Mora

3x Echo of Scorching Might

3x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

2x Firm Arrowhead

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15000 Mora

3x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

12x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

8x Firm Arrowhead

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20000 Mora

6x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

6x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

6x Sharp Arrowhead

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30000 Mora

3x Dream of Scorching Might

12x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

9x Sharp Arrowhead

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35000 Mora

6x Dream of Scorching Might

9x Robust Fungal Nucleus

6x Weathered Arrowhead

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45000 Mora

4x Olden Days of Scorching Might

18x Robust Fungal Nucleus

12x Weathered Arrowhead

If you want to complete ascending your King’s Squire bow all at once (or you just really like to know resource totals), the math equates to farming up a total of:

150000 Mora

3x Echo of Scorching Might

9x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

9x Dream of Scorching Might

4x Olden Days of Scorching Might

15x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

27x Robust Fungal Nucleus

10x Firm Arrowhead

15x Sharp Arrowhead

18x Weathered Arrowhead

After all of that crafting and material farming, you can now equip one of your bow-using characters with a nifty 4-star bow, the King’s Squire.