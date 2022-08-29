Genshin Impact: End of the Line Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

While you might have gotten all the best characters in Genshin Impact, it’s just as important to equip them with the best weapons to reach their full potential. Every character has a weapon preference, and now that we’re in Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact and exploring Sumeru, you might want to consider End of the Line as the perfect bow for some of them. End of the Line is a whimsical but effective 4-star bow with some cool refinement powers. And it’s not too difficult to obtain either, so let’s dive in and discover exactly how to get the bow and how it operates.

How to get End of the Line bow in Genshin Impact

Funnily enough, this bow is not some drop that you need to farm and is in fact an item that you have to buy from a shop. Similar to other fishing-related chase items, End of the Line (if its design didn’t give it away) is obtained through fishing and trading-in certain types and numbers of fish.

The shop that sells End of the Line is the Sumeru Fishing Association. You will find the shop’s NPC, Loumelat, in the Adravi Valley of Sumeru. She’s fishing a bit to the north from Port Ormos, on the western side of the river. She sells a variety of items, but most importantly, she sells End of the Line, as well as all the materials you need to refine it, in exchange for specific fish. You can fish out all of these fish around Sumeru.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To buy End of the Line you need to fish and trade-in:

4x Peach of the Deep Waves

16x Lazurite Axe Marlin

16x Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

To buy Original Fish Ointment that you’ll need to refine the bow, you need:

2x Peach of the Deep Waves

8x Lazurite Axe Marlin

8x Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Bear in mind that you will need four Original Fish Ointments (which are in Loumelat’s stock) in total to fully refine your bow.

End of the Line stats

As a 4-star weapon, End of the Line has some very nice stats to go along with it. Its Base ATK stat starts at 42 on level 1 and maxes out to 510 at level 90. The secondary stat for End of the Line is Energy Recharge which helps with energy regeneration for its user, and it starts at 10% on level 1 and maxes out to 45.9% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(Energy Recharge) 0 1/20 42 10% 0 20/20 109 17.7% 1 20/40 135 17.7% 1 40/40 205 25.8% 2 40/50 231 25.8% 2 50/50 266 29.8% 3 50/60 292 29.8% 3 60/60 327 33.8% 4 60/70 353 33.8% 4 70/70 388 37.9% 5 70/80 414 37.9% 5 80/80 449 41.9% 6 80/90 475 41.9% 6 90/90 510 45.9%

Additionally, End of the Line’s refinement power is called Net Snapper, with the following effect:

Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s.

With each further level of refinement, Net Snapper’s AoE portion increases by an extra 20%. This means that bonus ATK as AoE damage progresses from refinement level 1 to level 5 as:

80% > 100% > 120% > 140% > 160%

As stated previously, the material used to refine End of the Line is called Original Fish Ointment and can be bought from Loumelat, the same vendor that sold you the bow.

Image via GenshinImpactWiki

End of the Line Ascension

The End of the Line bow has six ascension levels in total, each of which requires specific materials and a fee in Mora to complete. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you need:

5000 Mora

3x Echo of Scorching Might

3x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

2x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15000 Mora

3x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

12x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

8x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20000 Mora

6x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

6x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

6x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30000 Mora

3x Dream of Scorching Might

12x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

9x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35000 Mora

6x Dream of Scorching Might

9x Robust Fungal Nucleus

6x Crystalline Cyst Dust

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45000 Mora

4x Olden Days of Scorching Might

18x Robust Fungal Nucleus

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

For those looking to do it all in one fell swoop (or you just like having access to total resource numbers), that means that to get your End of the Line bow from ascension level 0 to level 6, you will need to farm up a total of:

150000 Mora

3x Echo of Scorching Might

9x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

9x Dream of Scorching Might

4x Olden Days of Scorching Might

15x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

27x Robust Fungal Nucleus

10x Fungal Spores

15x Luminescent Pollen

18x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Once you have gathered all of these materials and done all the upgrades, you will have a fully maxed out 4-star bow made out of fish and string — the End of the Line bow.