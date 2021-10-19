Genshin Impact: Predator – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Predator bow is a unique free-to-play weapon that was released alongside the free character Aloy. While the stats and passive benefit her greatly, the weapon has a unique drawback that inevitably will limit many players from using it. Unfortunately, the passive only works when you’re playing on the Playstation Network.

To obtain the Predator bow, all you have to do is log onto Genshin Impact via the Playstation Network. You’ll get this bow for free alongside Aloy in your messages. You can log on at any time before the 2.3 updates to receive the bow, so you still have some time to grab this weapon from your inbox. (Note, you must be at least Adventure Rank 20 to obtain the bow.)

However, there’s a catch with the Predator. The weapon’s passive, Strong Strike, will only work if you are on the Playstation Network. As a result, it loses most of its allure if you’re playing Genshin Impact on PC or mobile. It *is* possible to use the bow for its stats, however. It’s just the passive won’t work.

Predator’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 Base ATK at Level 1, 510 Base ATK at Level 90

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat level: 9% at Level 1, 41.3% at Level 90

Passive: Strong Strike: Dealing Cryo DMG to opponents increases this character’s Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 10% for 6s. This effect can have a maximum of 2 stacks. Additionally, when Aloy equips Predator, ATK is increased by 66. Only effective on the Playstation Network.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Narukami’s Wisdom, x3 Dismal Prism, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Narukami’s Joy, x12 Dismal Prism, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Narukami’s Joy, x6 Crystal Prism, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Narukami’s Affection, x12 Crystal Prism, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Narukami’s Affection, x9 Polarizing Prism, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Narukami’s Valor, x18 Polarizing Prism, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45000 Mora Data credit to Honey Hunter.

Is the Predator any good?

If you aren’t on the Playstation Network, no. This weapon becomes a simple stat stick due to the loss of the passive on mobile and PC. It works in a pinch if you desperately need a F2P weapon with an ATK% substat, but then again, there’s the Prototype Crescent which has better stats anyways and a usable passive.

But if you’re playing on the Playstation Network, then the Predator is a solid F2P option for Cryo carries like Aloy or Ganyu. The Prototype Crescent likely wins out, however, as the Predator cannot be refined currently.

However, you can only run one bow on a character at a time, so if you happen to use both Ganyu and Aloy, the Predator is not a bad option. (Again, only if you’re on the Playstation Network.)