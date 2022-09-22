Genshin Impact – Royinjan’s Chapter: Yoni quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Royinjan’s Chapter is a quest that is automatically unlocked after you talk to Amadhiah during the Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest, which is the second quest in the Vimana Agama World Quest series. In order to find the two mechanical components needed in the Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest, you have to complete both the Royinjan’s Chapter: Yoni and Royinjan’s Chapter: Linga quests.

How to find the entrance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first objective is to go to the designated area inside one of the caves under Devantaka Mountain. It’s very close to the Teleport Waypoint you will have found during the Vimana Agama: First Chapter quest, so hopefully you remembered to unlock it, and can use it now. From the designated area, turn south and follow a long chain of Four-Leaf Sigils which curves around to the left and leads a ledge above the entrance you’re looking for. Glide down to the marker, then summon Dendrograna, and make an aimed or charged attack against the large stone set into the east wall.

How to clean up the Withering

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the tunnel until you reach the marker, and a Withering Zone nearby. Clean up the Withering Zone by summoning Dendrograna then hitting the three Withering Branches with charged or aimed attacks. Two of the Withering Branches are out in the open, but the third is tucked away around the corner to the right of the Tumor of Withering. Before you hit the third Withering Branch, make sure you stand near the Candle of Light to lower your poison level as much as possible. This is because you’ll also have to defeat a large mutated fungus before you can destroy the Tumor of Withering, and the Candle of Light will be locked while the large fungus lives. The mechanical component is under some roots behind the chest that appears when you destroy the Tumor of Withering. Collect it to complete the Royinjan’s Chapter: Yoni quest.