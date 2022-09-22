Genshin Impact – Vimana Agama: First Chapter quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Vimana Agama: First Chapter is the first quest in the Vimana Agama World Quest series, which takes place in Sumeru. The quest is triggered by completing The World of Aranara quest, then going to the part of the map where the quest starts.

How to start Vimana Agama: First Chapter

The Vimana Agama: First Chapter quest starts on the road on the west side of the deep gorge in the Devantaka Mountain in the Ardravi Valley, Sumeru. The closest teleport point is the Ardravi Valley Statue of The Seven, so after you complete The World of Aranara, teleport there and glide northeast down to the map marker. Start the quest by speaking to Ararycan — the blue-ish Aranara huddled by the side of the road.

How to investigate the strange spots

After offering to help Ararycan, head a short distance south along the road. In the center of the quest area — in the middle of a large abandoned cog directly underneath a Four-Leaf Sigil — there’s a highlighted spot for you to investigate. There’s nothing there but investigate it anyway. Next, continue south to the next quest area, defeat some Hilichurls, go a little up the mountain, and find the next spot in a small clearing. Investigate this one, then follow the marker east by using the Four-Leaf Sigils to cross the gorge.

Defeat the Ruin Gargoyle (ranged characters will be helpful here), then go into the round tunnel, following the markers all the way inside. To reach the next strange spot, you need to follow a chain of Four-Leaf Sigils starting on the right, then crossing left to an “island.” From there, cross to the next “island” to the south, then use the root bridge to get up to the strange spot. After investigating that one, follow the Four-Leaf Sigils west and north, up a steep series of roots, “islands,” and bouncy mushrooms, with a Teleport Waypoint along the way. Eventually, the Four-Leaf Sigils will lead you to a suspicious person, so talk to him.

How to barter with Royinjan

The suspicious person is Jazari, a researcher investigating the Ruin Golem. After speaking to him, talk to Ararycan, then talk to Jazari again. Next, you have to talk to Royinjan, who is in Port Ormos. You can retrace your steps (and glides) to get out of the Ruin Golem if you want, but it’s quicker to teleport as close to Port Ormos as you can. Find Royinjan in the west part of the city, in front of a large building. When you barter with him, don’t offer less than 445,000 Mora, as this will worsen his mood. After a lot of talking, the Vimana Agama: First Chapter quest will be complete.