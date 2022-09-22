Genshin Impact – Royinjan’s Chapter: Linga quest guide

Royinjan’s Chapter: Linga is a quest in Genshin Impact that unlocks during the Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest, which is part of the Vimana Agama World Quest series. This quest, along with the Royinjan’s Chapter: Yoni quest, unlocks after you speak to Amadhiah during Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter and both new quests must be completed in order to progress through Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter. Here is what you need to do to finish the quest.

How to find the submerged cave

After you speak to Amadhiah, open your quest screen and select Royinjan’s Chapter: Linga, then follow the marker to the submerged cave. It’s a long way east of Vimara Village, but there are no Teleport Waypoints nearby, so your best option is to follow the road north out of Vimara Village, then turn right and follow the road that leads inside Devantaka Mountain. This road basically becomes a tunnel leading into the submerged cave, and there’s a Seelie that will lead you inside. Glide down into the cave and reach the grassy bank on the east side.

How to lower the water level

Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to get to the Seelie on the cog in the middle of the lake, then follow it back to the bank. Follow it up the bank, then across the cavern with the help of more Four-Leaf Sigils. On this ledge, the Seelie will take its place to the left of the device that lowers the water level. Glide down off the ledge to find a second Seelie directly below. Follow this second Seelie across the cavern and it’ll stop directly above a bouncy mushroom, but the bouncy mushroom doesn’t send you high enough to reach the Seelie. So, switch to an Electro character and use an Electro attack on the bouncy mushroom. This will supercharge the Bouncy Mushroom so that it’ll launch you all the way to the roof of the cave. With Seelie’s in place, you’ll get a chest, and will be able to use the device to lower the water level.

Glide down to the marker, play Rhythm of Vamadha on the Vintage Lyre, and use a Dendro attack to open up the tunnel. In the cavern beyond, defeat the monsters then summon Dendrograna and use aimed attacks on the rotating Dendro objects floating above the three Dendro devices. Hit all three quickly, one after the other. Then quickly run from one to the other, hitting them with Dendro attacks. If you’re too slow, they’ll reseal and you’ll have to start again with the Dendrograna. If you’re quick enough, you can use the unlocked device to lower the water level further. Glide down to the marker to find the mechanical component and complete the quest.