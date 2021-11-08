Genshin Impact: Shadow of the Ancients Phase 2 Guide – Special Sampling Points

The Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients events is in full swing, right in the middle of its second phase. This new phase brought on a new set of challenges, and there’s a special hidden set of challenges for the event that you can take part in.

Clearing these optional events won’t reward you any Primogems, but you will get some Mora and Weapon Enhancement Ores for your trouble. To begin, you just need to go to the Event page. On the bottom left, you should be able to check the locations you need to head to.

These Special Sampling Points are a combination of the first and second phases of this event. First, you need to use Ayesha’s Chaos Prospector to find a sigil that allows you to start a data sample. The data sample works exactly the same as the second phase of the event. Charge different devices using Electro attacks while fending off waves of enemies.

Locations

Here are the locations you need for the mission in Guyun Stone Forest:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations you need for Dragonspine:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s it! You’ll earn some rewards for your troubles, and enjoy a difficult fight against some aggressive waves of enemies.