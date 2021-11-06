Genshin Impact: Shadow of the Ancients Phase 1 guide

A new Genshin Impact event has arrived, and this time, you’re investigating the presence of a strange Ruin Grader. When booting up the game, you’ll receive a new quest from Kathyrine in Inazuma. Talk to her, and she’ll send you to a location where you’ll find a large Ruin Grader.

There’s nothing special about the Ruin Grader, aside from the fact that he can revive on defeat. You just need to beat it once, and then head back to Kathyrine. She’ll send you to another NPC, and once you talk to him, you’ll receive the event item you need to proceed. The Ayesha’s Chaos Prospector is usable in certain event areas, where you’ll need to search for survey targets.

After using an Ayesha Chaos Prospector, it will automatically survey an area. If it discovers a target, it will mark their locations. However, if the target is not in its AoE, it will point to its location instead. There are about four survey points per area where you can find either an Exquisite Chest, a mob of enemies, an altar, or the item you need: a Conduction Component.

The locations aren’t randomized, so here is where you can find each Conduction Component.

Stormterror’s Lair

Yaoguang Shoal

Qingxu Pool

Tatarasuna

While hunting for the Conduction Components, you’ll also unlock some Altars that will supposedly have some use later on in the event…