Genshin Impact – Slumbering Roots quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Slumbering Roots is one of the quests in the Varuna Gatha World Quest series. When you complete the first quest in the Varuna Gatha series, also named Varuna Gatha, the next three quests in the series unlock simultaneously, and can be completed in any order. Slumbering Roots is one of those three quests. Complete all three to unlock the final quest in the Varuna Gatha World Quest series, A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land. The Slumbering Roots quest takes place at the Grove of Dreams, which is the southern part of Apam Woods in the Ashavan Realm, Sumeru.

Where to find the entrance to the Grove of Dreams

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the marker then, when you reach the quest area, find the entrance to the Grove of Dreams on the north side of the quest area. It’s basically a hole in the ground next to a small stone circle. Glide down into it, then follow the tunnel to the marked location. There, equip your Vintage Lyra and play the Rhythm of the Great Dream. This is the song you first played during The World of Aranara quest, and you play it in the same way here. Remember to raise the key, and don’t worry about playing the notes rhythmically.

Continue into the grove, using the bouncy mushroom to help you glide across to the roots. Walk up a root to the base of the truck, then use another bouncy mushroom to get up to the large fungi platforms on the left. From there, climb up to the “branch” and talk to Arakunti again. Glide over to Silpna and play the Rhythm of the Great Dream for a second time to be transported into a dream.

Where to find the three “leaves”

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first “leaf” is right next to Silapna – rotate it once to turn it towards the “branch”. Follow the ledge north then east, then glide off the end to reach the second “leaf”, which you need to rotate twice. Next, glide south and down into the lowest level of the grove. This third leaf is guarded by some monsters, so defeat them and then rotate the “leaf” once. Now, climb, bounce and glide all the way back up to the Silapna and play the Rhythm of the Great Dream for a third and final time. After that, bounce and glide back over to Arakunti to complete the Slumbering Roots quest.