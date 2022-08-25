Fishing is one of many things you can do in the vast world Genshin Impact has to offer. Each region has several fishing spots. These different locations offer unique fish that can provide numerous benefits. Sumeru was introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. It’s a massive rainforest littered with new items to discover and secrets to find. It comes complete with its series of Fishing Spots to uncover. This guide will show you all the Sumeru fishing spots and what kind of fish they possess.

All Sumeru Fishing Spot Locations in Genshin Impact

Sumeru has seven distinct Fishing Spots to track down and discover. Each location has its own set of fish to collect. Use the map below to reference each one of the seven marked locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1: The first Fishing Spot is located in the Devantaka Mountain area. It’s right near the teleport marker to the north of the mouth of the river. This location has the following fish.

Dawncatcher

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Sunset Cloud Angler

True Fruit Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

2: This location is south of the Devantaka Mountain Fishing Spot. Follow the river south, and this spot is near the riverbed. This location has the following fish to collect.

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Sandstorm Angler

Sunset Cloud Angler

True Fruit Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

3: This location is north of the previous one. Head north and follow the river through Vimara Village to find this location. Here are the fish you will catch at this location.

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Medaka

Sandstorm Angler

Sunset Cloud Angler

True Fruit Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

4: Continue following the river north. A series of small island outcroppings will mark the spot you’re looking for. This spot will have the following fish.

Akai Maou

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Sandstorm Angler

Sunset Cloud Angler

True Fruit Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

5: Just north of the previous location, the docks of Sumeru City are the next Fishing Spot to track down. This place has an assortment of fish.

Dawncatcher

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Sandstorm Angler

Sunset Cloud Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

6: This location is west of Sumeru City in the hidden area called Vanarana. This location contains the following fish to catch.

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Medaka

Sandstorm Angler

Sunset Cloud Angler

True Fruit Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

7: The final Sumeru Fishing Spot is located far to the north. Venture into the Mawtiyima Forest and climb the tall blue mushroom to find this last spot. These are the fish this hard-to-reach Fishing Spot contains.

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Peach of the Deep Waves

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Sunset Cloud Angler

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make a note of these locations and catch as many fish as possible. Sumeru has a new bow called “End of the Line” that can be earned by turning in fish from this region. Head to each Sumeru Fishing spot to wield this mighty weapon in Genshin Impact.