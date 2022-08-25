All Sumeru Fishing Spot locations in Genshin Impact
You have to catch them all.
Fishing is one of many things you can do in the vast world Genshin Impact has to offer. Each region has several fishing spots. These different locations offer unique fish that can provide numerous benefits. Sumeru was introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. It’s a massive rainforest littered with new items to discover and secrets to find. It comes complete with its series of Fishing Spots to uncover. This guide will show you all the Sumeru fishing spots and what kind of fish they possess.
All Sumeru Fishing Spot Locations in Genshin Impact
Sumeru has seven distinct Fishing Spots to track down and discover. Each location has its own set of fish to collect. Use the map below to reference each one of the seven marked locations.
1: The first Fishing Spot is located in the Devantaka Mountain area. It’s right near the teleport marker to the north of the mouth of the river. This location has the following fish.
- Dawncatcher
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Sunset Cloud Angler
- True Fruit Angler
2: This location is south of the Devantaka Mountain Fishing Spot. Follow the river south, and this spot is near the riverbed. This location has the following fish to collect.
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Sandstorm Angler
- Sunset Cloud Angler
- True Fruit Angler
3: This location is north of the previous one. Head north and follow the river through Vimara Village to find this location. Here are the fish you will catch at this location.
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Medaka
- Sandstorm Angler
- Sunset Cloud Angler
- True Fruit Angler
4: Continue following the river north. A series of small island outcroppings will mark the spot you’re looking for. This spot will have the following fish.
- Akai Maou
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Sandstorm Angler
- Sunset Cloud Angler
- True Fruit Angler
5: Just north of the previous location, the docks of Sumeru City are the next Fishing Spot to track down. This place has an assortment of fish.
- Dawncatcher
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Sandstorm Angler
- Sunset Cloud Angler
6: This location is west of Sumeru City in the hidden area called Vanarana. This location contains the following fish to catch.
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Medaka
- Sandstorm Angler
- Sunset Cloud Angler
- True Fruit Angler
7: The final Sumeru Fishing Spot is located far to the north. Venture into the Mawtiyima Forest and climb the tall blue mushroom to find this last spot. These are the fish this hard-to-reach Fishing Spot contains.
- Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
- Peach of the Deep Waves
- Lazurite Axe Marlin
- Sunset Cloud Angler
Make a note of these locations and catch as many fish as possible. Sumeru has a new bow called “End of the Line” that can be earned by turning in fish from this region. Head to each Sumeru Fishing spot to wield this mighty weapon in Genshin Impact.