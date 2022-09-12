Genshin Impact – Starry Night Chapter quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Starry Night Chapter is one of the first quests of the Agnihotra Sutra world quest series. You can start the Agnihotra Sutra series with either Starry Night Chapter or Risen Moon Chapter, and must complete both in order to unlock the final Agnihotra quest, The Final Chapter. The Agnihotra Sutra series is unlocked after you complete The World of Aranara quest, and must be completed before you can continue the Aranyaka: Part II – Dream Nursery series.

Related: Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Three – Bionic Dysfunction guide

How to start the Starry Night Chapter quest guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you complete Risen Moon Chapter first, then Starry Night Chapter will start automatically and your first objective will be to talk to Aranakin. But if you want to complete Starry Night Chapter first then, after you complete The World of Aranara, talk to the three Ermites camped by the road east of Gandharva Ville. The quickest way to find them is to teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Avidya Forest, Sumeru, and glide down.

How to use the Kusava and clear the path

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Aranakin, open your inventory and go to the Gadget tab to equip the Kusava. Next, approach the broken stone structure indicated by the marker and press the button(s) indicated just below your character portraits. This will create a hologram of an Aranara, so aim that on the stone structure, then press the attack button to repair the elemental monument. Then use a Dendro character to activate the monument and clear the path to the north. If you don’t have a Dendro character, then go to the nearby Statue of the Seven with your Traveler selected, and choose Resonate with Dendro.

How to lower the water level in the cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the marker and speak to Aranakin, then swim over to the large leaf in front of you. Rest there until your stamina is full, then swim over to the rocky outcrop, and get to the top of it via the vine on the far side. Approach the Seelie, then use the bouncy mushroom to get onto the leaf above. Then glide after the Seelie and land on the vine below it. Use that vine to climb up to where the Seelie is — climb around to the left near the top of the vine. Use the Kusava, and your Dendro character, on the elemental monument the Seelie is hovering over. The Seelie will now have gone to the elemental monument on the outcrop with a little house on it, so glide over there, and repair then activate that monument. You’ve now lowered the water enough that you can explore the cave.

How to exit the cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glide down to the floor of the cave and approach the mushroom beneath the little house to talk to Aranakin. Walk up the vine nearby the, from the top of the vine, jump and glide from leaf to leaf until you’re at the top of the tallest leaf in this cluster. From the top of this leaf, you can jump to the ledge on the west wall of the cave. Follow that ledge then go up another vine to reach the marker, then follow the tunnel and use the Kusava and your Dendro character to clear the exit of the cave.

How to get the Zohra Mushroom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the marker to the next cave, and talk to the Erimites, then follow the path into the cave and talk to Aranakin. Glide over to the elemental monument and activate it in the usual way, then glide down to the Zohra Mushroom. Get to the next elemental monument via the ledges on the east side of the cave, then the vine bridging the cave. Activate the monument, then glide down to the blocked doorway in the north wall. Use the Kusava on the two plants encased in rock, then touch them. Summon Dendrograna at the nearby Auspicious Branch, then perform an aimed or charged attack on the blocked door. This should unblock it. Go into the unblocked passage, defeat some monsters, then activate the third and final plant encased in rock.

Defeat the Eremite assassins (they’re wet, so use a Cryo character and keep freezing them), then use the bouncy mushrooms to get up to the ledge with monsters on it. Defeat the monsters, then glide to the ledge to the south then, from the end of that ledge, glide back to the Zohra Mushroom, which unfortunately isn’t there any more.

Use the bouncy mushroom to get over to the ledges on the north wall, then go up the tunnel after Lunja. Use the Four-Leaf Sigil and the bouncy mushroom to get up the high, narrow cavern, then detonate the barrels to clear the rocks blocking the exit. When you catch up to Lunja, you can choose either to pay her for the Zohra Mushroom, or else fight her and her henchmen. It’s a pretty easy fight, so we’d suggest fighting them for it. Win the fight and you’ll get Aranakin’s song, and complete the Starry Night Chapter quest. If you haven’t started it already, the Risen Moon Chapter quest will start now.