Genshin Impact – The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of? quest guide

Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event has plenty of rewards on offer for the savvy Traveler, but to even get a look in to the main event, you’re first going to have to complete the quest “The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” This will see the Traveler and Paimon traveling to Sumeru to investigate rumors of a Fungi-fighting competition, and will introduce the main mechanics of the event to players. Here’s the lowdown.

How to start the “The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” quest

First off, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 30 at a minimum, and have completed the Liyue Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III, “A New Star Approaches.” If you’ve also completed both the Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V, “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Yae Miko’s Story Quest “Divina Vulpes Chapter, Act I – The Great Narukami Offering,” the quest should unlock automatically. If not, head to the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event screen and select Quick Start to activate it.

“The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” quest guide

Take a walk around Sumeru City

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first waypoint will be on the outskirts of Sumeru City. If you’ve not been there yet, Sumeru is located west of Liyue. Keep an eye out for a bulletin board, and read it to find out about the mysterious Beast Tamer Tournament set down south in Port Ormos. There’s nothing left to do here, so start making your way there, to the Nilotpala Cup Arena.

Go to the Nilotpala Cup Arena and Claim a Wisdom Orb

Screenshot by Gamepur

On arrival at Port Ormos, you’ll find a small crowd gathered on the docks. Here, you’ll learn more about the event from the its organizers — the researcher Kautilya and the uber-rich businessman Elchingen. Using an item known as a Wisdom Orb, competitors can capture and train Fungi in order to fight against enemies and each other in the tournament, and the winner will get a large amount of Mora. This will also introduce you to Haniyyah, a beast tamer who will spirit you off to the Sumeru wilds to show you the ropes of Fungi husbandry.

Go to the Fungi-catching zones and catch Fungi

Image via HoYoverse

Follow Haniyyah’s instructions to learn how to catch Fungi in the wild. After equipping the Wisdom Orb like any other gadget, activate it to replace your Elemental Skill command with the Capture skill. From there, it’s as easy as pointing and shooting the desired Fungi to add it to your collection. As you progress, you’ll also meet new Cryo character Layla.

Return to the Nilotpala Cup Arena

After helping out Layla, head back to the Arena for another cutscene. Here, you’ll chat with the event organizers and will also bump into Yae Miko, whom you may remember from Inazuma. She’s also competing in the tournament, and also implies that all may not be quite as it seems. Once you’re done chatting, head over to the vendor Balfour nearby.

Go to the Floral Jelly vendor and awaken the Fungi’s potential

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talking to Balfour will unlock the second main gameplay element of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, Coruscating Potential. Despite the ominous-sounding name, this amounts to a simple puzzle game in which you swap and rotate jellies around to match the pattern on the left. Once you do so, you’ll unlock new abilities for your Fungus for use in combat. Upgrade all four of your Fungi to move on.

Go to the Special Training Grounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

For your final task, you simply need to head to the Special Training Grounds, a unique domain created for the event situated in the hills near to Port Ormos. Simply reaching the destination will complete the quest, but it’s worth heading inside anyway. Not only will it give you some practice with the combat side of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, but you can earn some early rewards by completing the first stages within.