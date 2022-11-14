Genshin Impact – The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis! quest guide

The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis! is the fifth and final main quest in Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. After working their way through the tournament to the finals, the Traveler and Paimon must face off against Haniyyah and try to sway her from her planned extermination of the Fungi. Meanwhile, there are still secrets behind the Nilotpala Cup to be revealed too.

Participate in the competition

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like the last few days, you’ll need to wait until the morning following your completion of Unfathomable Defenses to start this quest. Head to the docks of Port Ormos when you’re ready and approach the stage for a cutscene in which Layla and Yae Miko offer their own Fungi to help you take on Haniyyah. Afterwards, interact with the nearby bulletin board to commence the final of the Nilotpala Cup.

Defeat Haniyyah

Screenshot by Gamepur

Three of the four slots in your Fungi party will be predetermined this time, so feel free to experiment with the final choice of Fungus. A Stretchy Anemo Fungus will be able to provide some additional healing capabilities, negating any elemental effects currently on your team and avoiding any nasty elemental combos the opposition could be trying to tee up. The Stretchy Geo Fungus, meanwhile, has a pretty powerful AOE Skill which can be handy if you can get all your enemies in one area.

Pyro-1, Haniyyah’s Whirling Pyro Fungus, is the cornerstone of her team, but it’s worth focusing on her own Stretchy Anemo Fungus first. Once that’s out of commission you can set up lethal elemental combos of your own unfettered and make short work of the rest of her team. Use your Floating Anemo Fungus for crowd control, and keep the hits coming.

After defeating Haniyyah’s team, a cutscene will take place, before you return to the arena for an unexpected second round. Keep to the same strategy, though, and before long it’ll all be over.

Survive the Ultimate Trial

Screenshot by Gamepur

The celebrations are cut short by the tournament’s organizer, Elchingen, who leads you to the location of the final hurdle, the Ultimate Trial — only to reveal that he’s been working with the Fatui all along, and you’ve been playing right into his hands, capturing and training up Fungi for his own nefarious ends.

After Elchingen activates a backdoor command in the Wisdom Orb, you’ll lose control of your friends’ Fungi, leaving just the ever-reliable Bongo-Head in your hands. Survive a short fight against your three Fungal opponents, and the cavalry will arrive — in the form of Miko, Layla, and Haniyyah.

You’ll then have to fight off a couple of waves of Fatui Skirmishers with your newly-liberated Fungi team. The Geochanter Bracers should be your first target, as they can buff the whole group if left to their own devices. After that, try and take out the Pyroslinger Bracers to neutralize their ranged attacks. By that point, the remaining Fatui will likely be pretty low on health, so polish them off and savor your victory.