All event challenges in Genshin Impact: Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event sees the nation of Sumeru hosting a tournament for those brave enough to capture and train the area’s dangerous Fungus enemies. There’s plenty to be getting on with with the main event quests, but there are also several challenges that players can complete to earn Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals for spending in the event store. These will gradually unlock over the first few days of the event, so if you can’t complete them yet make sure to come back the following day.

Related: Genshin Impact – Nilotpala Cup: Debut Match quest guide

Fungus Capture challenges

Image via HoYoverse

Fungus Capture challenges deal with, as the name suggests, capturing wild Fungi to add to your team. This can be done in several predetermined “Capture Zones” which you can find on the map. In fact, you’ll polish off the requirements for the first two Capture Zones by following the event quest “The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” Completing each of these will earn you 30 Primogems, 100 Mushroom Currency, and 20000 Mora. Here’s what you need to do to tick off these challenges.

Capture Zone I (unlocks November 10) Capture a Floating Hydro Fungus Capture a Stretchy Electro Fungus

Capture Zone II (unlocks November 10) Capture a Stretchy Geo Fungus Capture a Whirling Cryo Fungus

Capture Zone III (unlocks November 11) Capture a Floating Dendro Fungus Capture a Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Capture Zone IV (unlocks November 12) Capture a Floating Anemo Fungus Capture a Whirling Pyro Fungus

Capture Zone V (unlocks November 13) Capture a Whirling Electro Fungus Capture a Stretchy Anemo Fungus



Coruscating Potential challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coruscating Potential challenges sound more difficult than they actually are, as they just involve playing the small puzzle game that powers up your Fungi and prepares them for battle. Simply go see Balfour in Port Ormos whenever you capture a new Fungus and you should be able to knock these out. Completing each puzzle will earn you 30 Primogems, 120 Mushroom Currency, and 20000 Mora. Completing them within a certain number of moves will net you 80 Mushroom Currency, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit.

Batch 1 (unlocks November 10) Awaken a Floating Hydro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential Awaken a Whirling Cryo Fungus’ potential Awaken a Floating Hydro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Whirling Cryo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves

Batch 2 (unlocks November 11) Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Stretchy Hydro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Stretchy Hydro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves

Batch 3 (unlocks November 12) Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus’ potential Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves

Batch 4 (unlocks November 13) Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus’ potential Awaken a Stretchy Anemo Fungus’ potential Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves Awaken a Stretchy Anemo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves



Special Training

Screenshot by Gamepur

Special Training sees you pitting your team of Fungi against enemies in a battle arena, and it has two sides to it.

Coordinated Assaults

In Coordinated Assaults, your Fungi will face off against several waves of enemies and must take them down in as short a time and with as few casualties as possible. The quicker you manage it and the fewer Fungi that get knocked out, the higher your score.

Through the Battlefront (unlocks November 10) Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora) Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

Elemental Stratagems (unlocks November 11) Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora) Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

Rapid Chase (unlocks November 12) Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora) Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

Combined Tactics (unlocks November 13) Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora) Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

Marauding Adversary (unlocks November 14) Score 500 points (rewards: 120 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit) Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)



Zone Defense

In Zone Defense, you’re on the defensive, protecting a Ley Line Monolith with your little shroomy pals. The more health the Monolith has and the fewer of your slimes that have been knocked out by the end, the more points you’ll get.