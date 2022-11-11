All event challenges in Genshin Impact: Fabulous Fungus Frenzy
Another day, another Fungus Medal.
Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event sees the nation of Sumeru hosting a tournament for those brave enough to capture and train the area’s dangerous Fungus enemies. There’s plenty to be getting on with with the main event quests, but there are also several challenges that players can complete to earn Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals for spending in the event store. These will gradually unlock over the first few days of the event, so if you can’t complete them yet make sure to come back the following day.
Fungus Capture challenges
Fungus Capture challenges deal with, as the name suggests, capturing wild Fungi to add to your team. This can be done in several predetermined “Capture Zones” which you can find on the map. In fact, you’ll polish off the requirements for the first two Capture Zones by following the event quest “The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” Completing each of these will earn you 30 Primogems, 100 Mushroom Currency, and 20000 Mora. Here’s what you need to do to tick off these challenges.
- Capture Zone I (unlocks November 10)
- Capture a Floating Hydro Fungus
- Capture a Stretchy Electro Fungus
- Capture Zone II (unlocks November 10)
- Capture a Stretchy Geo Fungus
- Capture a Whirling Cryo Fungus
- Capture Zone III (unlocks November 11)
- Capture a Floating Dendro Fungus
- Capture a Stretchy Pyro Fungus
- Capture Zone IV (unlocks November 12)
- Capture a Floating Anemo Fungus
- Capture a Whirling Pyro Fungus
- Capture Zone V (unlocks November 13)
- Capture a Whirling Electro Fungus
- Capture a Stretchy Anemo Fungus
Coruscating Potential challenges
Coruscating Potential challenges sound more difficult than they actually are, as they just involve playing the small puzzle game that powers up your Fungi and prepares them for battle. Simply go see Balfour in Port Ormos whenever you capture a new Fungus and you should be able to knock these out. Completing each puzzle will earn you 30 Primogems, 120 Mushroom Currency, and 20000 Mora. Completing them within a certain number of moves will net you 80 Mushroom Currency, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit.
- Batch 1 (unlocks November 10)
- Awaken a Floating Hydro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Whirling Cryo Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Floating Hydro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Whirling Cryo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Batch 2 (unlocks November 11)
- Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Stretchy Hydro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Stretchy Hydro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Batch 3 (unlocks November 12)
- Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Batch 4 (unlocks November 13)
- Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Stretchy Anemo Fungus’ potential
- Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
- Awaken a Stretchy Anemo Fungus’ potential within 7 moves
Special Training
Special Training sees you pitting your team of Fungi against enemies in a battle arena, and it has two sides to it.
Coordinated Assaults
In Coordinated Assaults, your Fungi will face off against several waves of enemies and must take them down in as short a time and with as few casualties as possible. The quicker you manage it and the fewer Fungi that get knocked out, the higher your score.
- Through the Battlefront (unlocks November 10)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Elemental Stratagems (unlocks November 11)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Rapid Chase (unlocks November 12)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Combined Tactics (unlocks November 13)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Marauding Adversary (unlocks November 14)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 120 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
Zone Defense
In Zone Defense, you’re on the defensive, protecting a Ley Line Monolith with your little shroomy pals. The more health the Monolith has and the fewer of your slimes that have been knocked out by the end, the more points you’ll get.
- Precise Firepower (unlocks November 10)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Raid Disruption (unlocks November 11)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Spherical Threat (unlocks November 12)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- Three-Dimensional Defense (unlocks November 13)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 30 Primogems, 120 Fungus Medals, and 20000 Mora)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)
- All Domain Suppression (unlocks November 14)
- Score 500 points (rewards: 120 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 1000 points (rewards: 80 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit)
- Score 2000 points (rewards: 40 Fungus Medals, 20000 Mora, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore)