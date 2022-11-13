Genshin Impact – Unfathomable Defenses quest guide

Unfathomable Defenses is an event quest in Genshin Impact for the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. It’s a few days into the Beast Tamer tournament now, and the Traveler and Paimon need to try and get to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding the Nilotpala Cup and its organizers, while also trying to stop Haniyyah from wiping out all Fungi in Sumeru. But first, they need to make it through the quarterfinals.

Participate in the competition

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like the previous days, you’ll need to wait til the next in-game morning after the previous quest to start this one. When the time comes, head to Port Ormos and interact with the bulletin board again to face off against your quarterfinal opponent — Hardy Two-Blades.

Defeat your opponents

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, Hardy Two-Blades is nowhere near as sympathetic a character as Souka from the last quest, so you can steamroll his Fungi team guilt-free. The cornerstone of Hardy’s team is his Stretchy Geo Fungus, Rocksteady, so try and take him out first. Rocksteady will have some strong AOE attacks, so keep an eye on your Fungi’s health too and make liberal use of Bongo-Head’s special skill to heal your team when needed. Try and focus on one opponent at a time, starting with Rocksteady, and you’ll be done in no time.

Spar with Layla in the semifinals

Screenshot by Gamepur

After wiping the floor with Hardy Two-Blades, it’s time for another chat with Layla and Yae Miko, both of whom have also made it to the semifinals. In fact, your next match will be against Layla herself, while Miko is up against Haniyyah. After the cutscene, approach the bulletin board again to commence the match against Layla.

Layla’s team is not particularly difficult to defeat. As always, you’ll have Bongo-Head on hand to provide healing if needed, and you should consider a Pyro Fungus and Geo Fungus to give you some elemental advantages and AOE options too. Just remember to take Layla’s own advice and have some fun with it, and you’ll be on your way to the finals before you know it.

Unfortunately, Miko was not so lucky in her match against Haniyyah, and it looks like it’ll be you against the Beast Tamer in the final. Still, Haniyyah is starting to show some doubts about her plans, and Miko tasks you with finding her and talking to her after she runs off.

Go to the place mentioned in the conversation and find Haniyyah

Screenshot by Gamepur

Miko and Layla suggest you might find Haniyyah in the place she took you to teach you the ropes of Fungus-catching back at the beginning of the questline, just outside of Sumeru City. Head there, and you’ll be prompted to use Elemental Sight to find Haniyyah in the area. Follow her Pyro Fungus’ elemental traces and you’ll eventually come across Haniyyah and Pyro-1. After an illuminating chat with the Beast Tamer, you learn a bit more about Haniyyah’s motivations and figure out your next steps for the following day — win against Haniyyah in the final, and expose what the scientist Kautilya has been doing.