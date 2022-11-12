Genshin Impact – Dual Missions: Progress and Probe! quest guide

Dual Missions: Progress and Probe! is one of the event quests in Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. The Traveler and Paimon will need to do some detective work behind the scenes to figure out exactly what’s going on at the Beast Tamer Tournament — all while defeating their next opponent to stay in the running. Here’s the lowdown.

Participate in the competition

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like in Nilotpala Cup: Debut Match, this quest starts you off back in Port Ormos with your next match in the Beast Tamer Tournament. Wait for the next in-game morning, head for the docks, and interact with the bulletin board to commence your match against Yae Miko’s protégé, Souka.

Defeat your opponents

Screenshot by Gamepur

Souka’s ace in the hole is her Stretchy Anemo Fungus, Stormstress. Nevertheless, she’s a cinch to take down, especially if you’ve done some of the Day 3 event challenges and caught yourself another Pyro Fungus and an Anemo Fungus of your own. Take down Stormstress first if you want, and make liberal use of your Fungi’s skills to make short work of Souka’s team.

Talk to Yae Miko and Layla

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your defeat of Souka might have hit her a little harder than intended, so the Traveler and Paimon will seek out Yae Miko to apologize upon leaving the arena. Luckily, Miko doesn’t seem too perturbed, though she does warn that the Traveler will probably be written into Souka’s novel as the villain now. Once Layla joins, the Traveler will offer to do some shopping for her, while Miko suggests a bit of reconnaissance at the Floral Jelly stand to try and get some leads on the secrets behind the Wisdom Orb and the Fungus power-up materials.

Go to the Floral Jelly vendor and take evidence photos

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to wait until the early morning, between 3 AM and 5 AM, to make sure no-one’s around as you do your snooping. Once the hour arrives, head over to the Floral Jelly stand, where you play the Coruscating Potential segment of the event. Interact with the stand, and then when prompted, whip out your Kamera and take a photo of it to move things along. After a brief interaction with Haniyyah, it’s time to do Layla’s shopping, which will take you back up to Sumeru City.

Find the Almighty Merchant

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Almighty Merchant can be found near Sumeru City. If you haven’t spent much time in Sumeru yet, it should still be easy to find — it’s a short walk from the bulletin board from the beginning of The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of? Reach the destination and you’ll discover the Almighty Merchant is none other than Dori, who offers you some interesting intel and evidence about the tournament and fills out Layla’s order to boot.

Participate in the competition and defeat your opponents

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, it’s time to head back to Port Ormos and the next round of the tournament. This time you and Bongo-Head will be up against Baron Bigfoot, who has a freeze-easy Cryo Fungus as his main team mate. Luckily, if you picked up both Pyro Fungi you should be able to make short work of Gusto-Frosto. Consider an Electro Fungus on the team too to combat the good Baron’s Hydro Fungus.

Talk to Layla

Screenshot by Gamepur

On your victory, you’ll exit the arena and talk to Layla. After a quick debrief, you all resolve to stay wary of any suspicious activity while continuing to participate in the event. Next stop — the quarter-finals.