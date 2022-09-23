Genshin Impact – Vimana Agama: Jazari’s Chapter quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Vimana Agama: Jazari’s Chapter is the third quest in the Vimana Agama World Quest series, which takes place in Sumeru. Having found the fragments of the Amiti Device and rebuilt it, your next task is to activate the giant Ruin Golem. But, as you’d expect, this isn’t going to be as easy as just flicking a switch.

Related: Genshin Impact – Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark quest guide

How to link the power system

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter, Vimana Agama: Jazari’s Chapter will automatically start, and your first objective will be to open the ruin golem seal. So, go to the marker, which is very close to the Teleport Waypoint inside the Ruin Golem’s cave, and open the cabin door. After the conversation, glide down into the chamber, then through the round hole in the middle of the floor. Defeat the monster, then pick up one of the energy blocks (the yellow crystals) and place it in the marked power relay. Pick up the other two energy blocks and place them in the other two power relays, then talk to Jazari.

How to connect all four relays in the middle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the button on the floor in front of the elevator and select “Go to the middle level”, then get in the elevator and ride it up. Draw the energy block from the marked power relay, then place it in the floor socket in front of the door in the north wall. Draw the energy block from the power relay behind the door, and draw the other energy block out of the floor socket, then place both energy blocks in the door in the west wall. Pick up the energy block from behind this door, then draw the first two energy blocks from the floor socket. Place all three energy blocks into the floor socket in front of the door in the east wall. Defeat the monster, then pick up the energy block behind the door and place it in the nearby power relay.

Now draw the three other blocks from the floor socket, place two of them in front of the west door, and the third in the power relay behind that door. Take the two energy blocks out of the sock, put one of them in the north socket, and the other in the north power relay, then put the last energy block in the marked power relay.

How to defeat the Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Screenshot by Gamepur

The battle against Ynghildr: Sword of a Lost Homeland is tough , so use your best characters, and eat any foods you have that grant buffs to your combat skills. Your safest bet is to keep your distance and wear it down slowly from range, with headshots ideally. It has strong resistance against physical attacks, so use elemental attacks as much as possible, except Anemo, which it has even stronger resistance to. It also has a special move called Blink, which grants it a buff it it hits you when you’re using a shield, so avoid using shields.

How to activate the Ruin Golem

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, speak to Jazari on the lower floor, then select the top level on the elevator controls, and ride it to the top. Draw the energy block out of the power relay on the west side, and use it to open the door “downhill” of the power relay. Get the energy block from the room beyond, then take the other energy block out of the floor socket. Place one of the energy blocks back into the power relay, and the other energy block into the power relay on the east side. Enter the cabin and activate the Ruin Golem. Press the attack button a few times, then talk to Jazari to complete the Vimana Agama: Jazari’s Chapter quest.