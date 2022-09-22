Genshin Impact – Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest guide

Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter is the second quest in the Vimana Agama World Quest series, which takes place all over the Sumeru region of the Genchin Impact map. The Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest starts as soon as you complete Vimana Agama: First Chapter. Royinjan has revealed to you that there’s a secret base in Vimara Village, so it’s time to investigate.

Related: Who is the voice actor for Cyno in Genshin Impact?

How to get into the secret base

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the map marker and meet Ararycan at the entrance to the secret base southeast of Vimara Village. After the conversation, go right up to the door to the secret base, where you can see musical notes drifting out, then use the Vintage Lyre. To play Rhythm of Vamadha, raise the key then play the highlighted notes. Don’t worry about timing — this isn’t Guitar Hero. After playing the song, use a Dendro elemental attack on the door to open it. If you don’t have a Dendro character, go to any Statue of The Seven with your Traveler and resonate with Dendro.

How to get all three fragments of the Amiti Device

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the tunnel inside, then cross the cavern using the root bridge (and the Four-Leaf Sigil if you want to be fancy). Go to the marker for a bit more chat, then investigate the alcove at the next marker. Leave the alcove, turn right, and use the Four-Leaf Sigil to get to the next marker. Investigate there to dig up the first of three Amiti Device fragments. Head back to Vimara Village, and speak to the village chief Amadhiah, who you first met during The Children of Vimara Village quest. He’ll give you instructions on how to find the two remaining fragments, and this will unlock two more quests: Royinjan’s Chapter: Linga and Royinjan’s Chapter: Yoni.

How to complete Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed those quests and obtained the two mechanical components, return to the secret base at Vimara Village and meet Royinjan inside. After that, head back up to talk to Jazari, so he can repair the Amiti Device and you can complete the Vimana Agama: Royinjan’s Chapter quest.