Genshin Impact – Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark quest guide

Genshin Impact version 3.0 introduced the brand new region of Sumeru, and with a new region comes a new Archon Quest. Archon Quests are the main quests in Genshin Impact, where you follow the main Traveler as he travels across Teyvat in an attempt to find his sister. Each Archon Quest is separated into Chapters and Acts. Chapter 1 encompassed Mondstadt and Liyue, Chapter 2 encompassed Inazuma, and Chapter 3 will encompass Sumeru.

“Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” is the name of Chapter 3, Act 1 of Genshin Impact’s many Archon Quests. This Act consists of many other quests, and we’ve got them covered below. Follow the following guides for some guidance on the main story of Genshin Impact.

Note that you must have completed Chapter 2, Act 4: Requiem of the Echoing Depths before starting this quest. You also need to have access to The Chasm to find Sumeru.

These are the quests in Chapter 3, Act 1: Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark.

A Forest of Change

Further Observation

Chronic Illness

Silent Seeker of Knowledge

The Trail of the God of Wisdom

A Forest of Change

Screenshot by Gamepur

This quest starts as you enter Sumeru for the first time. This begins your journey into Sumeru as you seek the Dendro Archon to ask about your sister. You’ll have to learn how to get into Sumeru and complete A Forest of Change.

Further Observation

After Tighnari treats you and Paimon, you have to go find Collei and help her out with some chores. You’ll need to find the Statue of the Seven, clean it with Collei, resonate with the Dendro Archon statue (can be skipped if you have already resonated with him), return to Gandharva Ville, and wait until the next day.

Chronic Illness

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collei acted violently after Paimon played with her, and you’ll learn about why and more about Collei’s past in the emotional Chronic Illness quest.

Silent Seeker of Knowledge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest, you’ll have to deliver rations to Haypasia, someone who found you during your initial entry into Sumeru. But this quest sends you through a difficult domain, filled with danger.

The Trail of the God of Wisdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your entry into Sumeru City comes here in the Trail of the God of Wisdom quest, and you’ll begin your search for the Dendro Archon to finally inquire about your sister.