Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event Guide: Challenges & Start Requirements

The Genshin Impact events just keep coming, and now Waterborne Poetry is upon us, bringing creativity to Genshin combat as well as some fun mini-games that go off the game’s beaten path. It’s one of the more rewarding events we’ve had recently that isn’t directly part of the game’s third anniversary with hundreds of Primogems up for grabs. None of the new activities in Waterborne Poetry are particularly difficult, but if you want every reward, you’ll need to have invested a bit in your characters and the ability to create elemental reactions. Here’s how it all works.

How to Start the Waterborne Poetry Event and What You Get

To begin the Waterborne Poetry event, you’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” After that, head to Wangshu Inn in Liyue and speak with Venti and Hu Tao. They’ll explain the nations of Mondstadt and Liyue are co-hosting a poetry festival, and they’ll invite you along.

Form there, travel to the Stone Gate Teleport Waypoint north of Wangshu Inn to meet with many of the allies you (may have) made over the course of your adventures in Genshin. After speaking with them and beginning the festival in earnest, you’ll head back to Wangshu to start the gameplay portion of the event.

There are three unique games to play during Waterborne Poetry: Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites (it’s a version of darts), Inspiration Eruption (a neat combat challenge), and Mending Painting Prospets (a set of “complete the picture” puzzles). Each of them has multiple stages that unlock over multiple days during the event, and each day comes with its own reward tiers.

Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage Number Reward Requirement Tier 1 Reward Tier 2 Reward Tier 3 Reward I 400, 500, 600 Points 70 Primogems, 60 Poetry Gala Fervor, 6 Lustrous Stone from Guyun 40 Poetry Gala Fervor, 40,000 Mora, 4 Hero’s Wit 20 Poetry Gala Fervor, 40,000 Mora, 8 Mystical Enhancement Ore

Inspiration Eruption Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage Number Reward Requirement Tier 1 Reward Tier 2 Reward Tier 3 Reward I 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 Points 70 Primogems, 60 Poetry Gala Fervor, 6 Debris of Decarabian’s City 40 Poetry Gala Fervor, 40,000 Mora, 4 Hero’s Wit 20 Poetry Gala Fervor, 40,000 Mora, 8 Mystical Enhancement Ore

Mending Painting Prospects Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage Number Reward Requirement Tier 1 Reward Tier 2 Reward Tier 3 Reward I Acquire the missing scenery for “The City of Wine and Song,” “Winery’s Leisurely Relaxation,” and “Great Dragon’s Residence” 20 Primogems, 30 Poetry Gala Fervor, 30,000 Mora, 3 Guide to Freedom 20 Primogems, 30 Poetry Gala Fervor, 30,000 Mora, 3 Guide to Resistance 20 Primogems, 30 Poetry Gala Fervor, 30,000 Mora, 3 Guide to Balad

Poetry Gala Fervor Rewards

There’s one additional reward source: Poetry Gala Favor, which you earn by completing the other event activities. The primary goal is to acquire the Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst and enough special upgrade materials to Refine it to R5.

Fervor Amount Reward 200 Poetry Gala Fervor Ballad of the Boundless Blue 4-Star Catalyst 400 Poetry Gala Fervor Dandelion Bookmark Enhancement Material, 4 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang 600 Poetry Gala Fervor Dandelion Bookmark Enhancement Material, 4 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator 800 Poetry Gala Fervor Dandelion Bookmark Enhancement Material, 4 Relic of Guyun 1,000 Poetry Gala Fervor Dandelion Bookmark Enhancement Material, 4 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir 1,200 Poetry Gala Fervor 1 Crown of Insight, 1 Splendrous Night: Overflowing Light Furnishing Blueprint

How to Complete Each Event Challenge in Waterborne Poetry

The challenges during the Waterborne Poetry event aren’t too difficult, but we’ll go over how to do each here, regardless.

How to Complete Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites

Stage I: Simply break every pot. Be sure to use the Sleight Pots that allow you to continuously fire darts. Use the golden Rings of Rites to increase your point value as well.

How to Complete Inspiration Eruptoin

Stage I: Be sure you have a team that can create Vaporize, Frozen, and Electro-Charged reactions. Pairing any Hydro character, even Barbara, with a character like Lisa or preferably a Fischl/Xingqiu combination, plus a fire damage character like Xiangling. Always use the Rupture mechanic on the Mythic Nexus to maximize points and save time. Group enemies together for easy AoE kills.

How to Complete Mending Prospects