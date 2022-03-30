Getting a different word in Wordle #284? Wordle fix and reset guide

This might be the biggest upset for Wordle since it was purchased by the New York Times. There’s only one answer to each daily puzzle, but some players are reporting different winning words. If you’re not getting the ‘right’ one, then you’ll need to fix things.

We will not spoil the actual answer to Wordle #284, but we do have to inform folks of the incorrect word that has been accepted on a few occasions. If you typed “harry” and finished the puzzle, we’re sorry to say that that’s not supposed to be the correct answer. Fortunately, a Reddit thread details a way to reset the puzzle — it also contains (marked) spoilers for both answers, so be warned.

It’s as simple as clicking this link and choosing to reset your NYT games cache. Again, be warned: this may not preserve your streak. If you’re happy with getting the unofficial correct answer, then it’s probably better left alone. The cause of this whole issue is not known at this time, though the same Reddit thread suggests that NYT’s removal of certain obscure words may be the culprit.

If you’re not a NYT Wordle player, there are plenty of other options out there for you, like the aptly titled Free Wordle. We also have a full list of the best Wordle alternatives.