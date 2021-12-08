God of War PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements

God of War’s PC release is only about a month away. Come January, Kratos’ latest adventure will hit a system other than a PlayStation console for the first time in the series’ history. In a blog post made this week, Sony Santa Monica revealed what kind of hardware you’ll need to run the game, and luckily, the game looks to be pretty well-optimized for a wide range of PCs, boasting several graphics options to suit multiple kinds of builds. Here are the specs for God of War’s upcoming PC version.

Minimum

Low preset

Average performance: 720p at 30 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended

Original preset

Average performance: 1080p at 30 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 70 GB SSD

High

Original preset

Average performance: 1080p at 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5600 XT (6 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Performance

High preset

Average performance: 1440p at 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra

Ultra preset

Average performance: 4K at 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 70 GB SSD

It looks like the game should be capable of running on a variety of setups, but as always, if you want to get the most out of God of War’s visuals, you’ll have to run it on some pretty heavy machinery. Additionally, it looks like you’ll want to pick up an SSD if you’d like to play on higher presets. Other features in God of War on PC include NVIDIA Reflex, fully customizable controls, and support for both DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers.