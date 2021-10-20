All God of War PC features – graphical settings, resolution, and more

God of War will look even better on PC platforms as Kratos takes his first steps on the platform natively. Supporting 4K, Kratos’ trip to the stunning Nordic landscape will look glorious. Here’s what we know about the PC features of the game so far.

Let’s get down to the graphics as that will be the most important factor for a lot of PC players. It will feature a 4K resolution with unlocked framerates. In addition, the PC version will have higher-resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, GTAO, and SSDO. Lastly, God of War will be supporting ultra-wide support, giving you an immersive 21:9 resolution. PlayStation has teased that there will be “much more” options for those who step into Sony Santa Monica’s magnum opus on January 14, 2022.

For those who have GeForce GPUs, you’re in for a treat. NVIDIA’s DLSS will be improving framerates across the board and will sharpen the image even further, thanks to its AI learning. Like Call of Duty: Warzone and other shooters, God of War will be receiving NVIDIA Reflex, a system that provides low latency for inputting combos in the game.

Lastly, God of War’s PC port will include fully customizable controls and will support both the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers. You can even change the bindings on your mouse and keyboard if you don’t want to switch to the game’s initial controller-based format. We’re sure it will support Xbox controllers as well, but if it doesn’t, you can use Steam Big Picture mode and find a configuration that works for you.