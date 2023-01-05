Goose Goose Duck runs a-fowl on Steam, surpassing Among Us player count

Among Us could be up against some serious competition as the new year begins, with the social deduction game Goose Goose Duck taking Steam by storm. In fact, as of today, it has officially surpassed Among Us in concurrent players.

This comes via video game analyst Daniel Ahmad, who discussed these surprising new findings on Twitter and detailed some of the factors that have seen Goose Goose Duck take off in popularity. According to SteamDB, Goose Goose Duck has hit an impressive peak of 563,677 players today, passing the Among Us peak of 447,476 it saw two years ago. This is the culmination of the upward trend the game has been on for the last few months, gaining traction since November.

Related: All roles to play in Goose Goose Duck

Besides the obvious similarities in the gameplay, Goose Goose Duck and Among Us share a similar story in their rise to the top of Steam. The game had a slow start when it released in October 2021, but has become a viral hit thanks to streamers and celebs giving the game attention. One of the most significant factors for the game’s sudden popularity is thanks to the Chinese and Korean markets adopting the game, with it being the 8th most-watched PC game on live-streaming platforms in the last two weeks. Predictably, this caused the game’s servers to crash last week thanks to an influx of Chinese players taking the servers 100k+ over capacity.

This social deduction game has been going viral over the past month and just surpassed Among Us' PCCU on Steas



China and Korea have been key markets. According to our China Games Streaming Tracker it was the #8 most watched PC game on live streaming platforms in the past 2 weeks https://t.co/iXCqh3YyB1 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2023

Goose Goose Duck has up to 16 players in a game, with a majority working together as geese to complete a mission, while a small team of ducks and other birds work to infiltrate and hinder their progress, taking them out one by one. It’s up to the rest of the players to find and eliminate the imposters to win the game. The game does have some of its own original ideas to differentiate it from Among us, with multiple game modes and a selection of roles for players to choose from with different abilities.