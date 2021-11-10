Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition soundtrack full track list
We’ve got some bopping tunes.
As an extensive remastering effort of such old titles featuring tons of licensed music, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had an uphill battle regarding its renewal of these licenses. Below is the entire list of confirmed songs for the remastered trilogy by title and radio station:
Grand Theft Auto III
Flashback FM
- Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily
- She’s On Fire – Amy Holland
- Rush Rush – Debbie Harry
- Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann
- I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily
Head Radio
- Good Thing – Whatever
- Fade Away – Craig Gray
- Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t
- Electronics Go Go – Scatwerk
- See Through You – Frankie Fame
- Change – Conor and Jay
- Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma
Rise FM
- Innerbattle – R.R.D.S.
- Score (Original Mix) – Slyder
- Neo (The One) – Slyder
- Shake (Revolt Clogwork Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran
- Deep Time – Shiver
Game FM
- Nature Freestyle – Nature
- Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef
- We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9″
- Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly
- I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9″
- JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino
- Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
- Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
- By a Stranger – Black Rob
- Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price
MSX FM
- Judgment Day – Ryme Tyme
- T Minus – Ryme Tyme
- Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme
- Get Wild – Rascal & Klone
- Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone
- Quagmire – Calyx (2001)
- Force – Hex
- First Contact – Omni Trio
- Spectre – Aquasky
- Spasm – nCode
- Monolith – D. Kay
- Agent 007 – TJ Rising
Lips 106
- Bump To The Music – Fetamarse
- Forever – Lucy
- Pray It Goes Okay? – Boyz 2 Girls
- Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris
- Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz
- Rubber Tip – Funky BJs
Double Cleff FM
- O mio babbino caro – Puccini
- Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi
- La donna è mobile – Verdi
- Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart
- Finch’han del vino – Mozart
- Chi mi frena in tal momento – Donizetti
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Emotion 98.3
- (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew
- More Than This – Roxy Music
- Africa – Toto
- Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner
- Tempted – Squeeze
- Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon
- Broken Wings – Mr. Mister
- Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer
- Sister Christian – Night Ranger
- Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
V-Rock
- 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden
- Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe
- I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
- Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist
- Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla
- Turn Up the Radio – Autograph
- Peace Sells – Megadeth
- Madhouse – Anthrax
- Raining Blood – Slayer
- You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest
- Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth
Wave 103
- Sunglass at Night – Corey Hart
- Cars – Gary Numan
- Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- (Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League
- Atomic – Blondie
- Kids in America – Kim Wilde
- 99 Luftballoons – Nena
- Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears
- Poison Arrow – ABC
- I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
- Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
- Obsession – Animotion
- Gold – Spandau Ballet
- Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby
- Never Say Never – Romeo Void
Wildstyle
- Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk
- One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX
- Clear – Cybotron
- Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim
- Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew
- Magic’s Wand – Whodini
- Bssline (Club Version) – Mantronix
- Rock Box – Run-D.M.C.
- More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger
- The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
- The Breaks – Kurtis Blow
- Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish
Fever 105
- All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls
- Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band
- And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers
- Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham
- Automatic – The Pointer Sisters
- I’ll Be Good – René & Angela
- Ghetto Life – Rick James
- Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King
- Behind the Groove – Teena Marie
- Juicy Fruit – Mtume
- Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang
- Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep
Flash FM
- Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra
- Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS
- Out of Touch – Hall and Oates
- Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung
- Self Control – Laura Branigan
- Call Me – Go West
- Run to You – Bryan Adams
- Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes
- Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
- Your Love – The Outfield
Radio Espantoso
- Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra
- Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría
- Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría
- Latin Flute – Deodato
- Super Strut – Deodato
- The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos
- Yo Te Miré – Tres Apenas Como Eso
- La Vida Es Una Lenteja – Unaesta
- Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith
- Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
- Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré
- Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Bounce FM
- West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
- Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
- Funky Worm – Ohio Players
- Let It Whip – Dazz Band
- Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang
- Candy – Cameo
- Love Is The Message – MFSB
- Odyssey – Johnny Harris
- Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers
- I Can Make You Dance – Zapp
- Cold Blooded – Rick James
- Twilight – Maze
- Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside
CSR 103.9
- I’m So Into You – SWV
- Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul
- So You Like What You See – Samuelle
- Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill
- Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant
- Groove Me – Guy
- Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall
- Motownphilly – Boyz II Men
- Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe
- I Got the Feeling – Today
- New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect
- Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown
- My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue
K-DST
- Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad
- Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Slow Ride – Foghat
- Barracuda – Heart
- Strutter – Kiss
- Hold the Line – Toto
- Young Turks – Rod Stewart
- Get Down to It – Humble Pie
- Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- A Horse with No Name – America
- Eminence Front – The Who
- Smokin’ – Boston
- Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie
- Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
K-Jah West
- Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals
- Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
- King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo
- Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks
- Batty Rider – Buju Banton
- Revolution – Dennis Brown
- Armagideon Time – Willi Williams
- Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy
- Cokane In My Brain – Dillinger
- Bam Bam – Pliers
- Here I Come – Barrington Levy
- Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper
- Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru
- Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters
K-Rose
- Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce
- The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel
- Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn
- Amos Moses – Jerry Reed
- Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams
- Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton
- New York City – Statler Brothers
- One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band
- Crazy – Willie Nelson
- Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline
- Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers
- Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley
- Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard
- All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer
- I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt
Radio Lost Santos
- Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube
- Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
- Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube
- Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted
- The Ghetto – Too $hort
- Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.
- La Raza – Kid Frost
- How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill
- It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C
- Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E
- Murder Rap – Above the Law
Radio X
- Unsung – Helmet
- Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode
- Midlife Crisis – Faith No More
- Mother – Danzig
- Cult of Personality – Living Colour
- Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream
- Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
- Pretend We’re Dead – L7
- Rusty Cage – Soundgarden
- Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction
- Fools Gold – The Stone Roses
- Them Bones – Alice in Chains
- Plush – Stone Temple Pilots
Playback FM
- Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
- Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane
- The Godfather – Spoonie Gee
- Me and the Biz – Masta Ace
- Children’s Story – Slick Rick
- Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy
- I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim
- It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
- B.Y.S. – Gang Starr
- Vapors – Biz Markie
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
- Critical Beatdown – Ultramagnetic MCs
Master Sounds 98.3
- (I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
- Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks
- Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band
- Jungle Fever – The Chakachas
- Nautilus – Bob James
- Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s
- Think (About It) – Lyn Collins
- Low Rider – War
- Tainted Love – Gloria Jones
SF-UR
- This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice
- Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
- Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas
- Pacific 202 – 808 State
- Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald
- Break 4 Love – Raze
- Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe
- Make My Body Rock – Jomanda
- Someday – CeCe Rogers
- Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters
- Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers
- Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson
- Weekend – The Todd Terry Project
- The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout
- I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens
- I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew