Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition soundtrack full track list

We’ve got some bopping tunes.

As an extensive remastering effort of such old titles featuring tons of licensed music, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had an uphill battle regarding its renewal of these licenses. Below is the entire list of confirmed songs for the remastered trilogy by title and radio station:

Grand Theft Auto III

Flashback FM

  • Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily
  • She’s On Fire – Amy Holland
  • Rush Rush – Debbie Harry
  • Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann
  • I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily

Head Radio

  • Good Thing – Whatever
  • Fade Away – Craig Gray
  • Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t
  • Electronics Go Go – Scatwerk
  • See Through You – Frankie Fame
  • Change – Conor and Jay
  • Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma

Rise FM

  • Innerbattle – R.R.D.S.
  • Score (Original Mix) – Slyder
  • Neo (The One) – Slyder
  • Shake (Revolt Clogwork Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran
  • Deep Time – Shiver

Game FM

  • Nature Freestyle – Nature
  • Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef
  • We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9″
  • Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly
  • I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9″
  • JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino
  • Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
  • Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
  • By a Stranger – Black Rob
  • Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price

MSX FM

  • Judgment Day – Ryme Tyme
  • T Minus – Ryme Tyme
  • Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme
  • Get Wild – Rascal & Klone
  • Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone
  • Quagmire – Calyx (2001)
  • Force – Hex
  • First Contact – Omni Trio
  • Spectre – Aquasky
  • Spasm – nCode
  • Monolith – D. Kay
  • Agent 007 – TJ Rising

Lips 106

  • Bump To The Music – Fetamarse
  • Forever – Lucy
  • Pray It Goes Okay? – Boyz 2 Girls
  • Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris
  • Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz
  • Rubber Tip – Funky BJs

Double Cleff FM

  • O mio babbino caro – Puccini
  • Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi
  • La donna è mobile – Verdi
  • Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart
  • Finch’han del vino – Mozart
  • Chi mi frena in tal momento – Donizetti

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Emotion 98.3

  • (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew
  • More Than This – Roxy Music
  • Africa – Toto
  • Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner
  • Tempted – Squeeze
  • Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon
  • Broken Wings – Mr. Mister
  • Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer
  • Sister Christian – Night Ranger
  • Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

V-Rock

  • 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden
  • Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe
  • I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
  • Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist
  • Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla
  • Turn Up the Radio – Autograph
  • Peace Sells – Megadeth
  • Madhouse – Anthrax
  • Raining Blood – Slayer
  • You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest
  • Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth

Wave 103

  • Sunglass at Night – Corey Hart
  • Cars – Gary Numan
  • Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
  • (Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League
  • Atomic – Blondie
  • Kids in America – Kim Wilde
  • 99 Luftballoons – Nena
  • Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears
  • Poison Arrow – ABC
  • I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
  • Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
  • Obsession – Animotion
  • Gold – Spandau Ballet
  • Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby
  • Never Say Never – Romeo Void

Wildstyle

  • Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk
  • One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX
  • Clear – Cybotron
  • Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim
  • Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew
  • Magic’s Wand – Whodini
  • Bssline (Club Version) – Mantronix
  • Rock Box – Run-D.M.C.
  • More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger
  • The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
  • The Breaks – Kurtis Blow
  • Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish

Fever 105

  • All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls
  • Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band
  • And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers
  • Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham
  • Automatic – The Pointer Sisters
  • I’ll Be Good – René & Angela
  • Ghetto Life – Rick James
  • Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King
  • Behind the Groove – Teena Marie
  • Juicy Fruit – Mtume
  • Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang
  • Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep

Flash FM

  • Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra
  • Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS
  • Out of Touch – Hall and Oates
  • Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung
  • Self Control – Laura Branigan
  • Call Me – Go West
  • Run to You – Bryan Adams
  • Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes
  • Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
  • Your Love – The Outfield

Radio Espantoso

  • Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra
  • Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría
  • Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría
  • Latin Flute – Deodato
  • Super Strut – Deodato
  • The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos
  • Yo Te Miré – Tres Apenas Como Eso
  • La Vida Es Una Lenteja – Unaesta
  • Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith
  • Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
  • Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré
  • Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bounce FM

  • West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
  • Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
  • Funky Worm – Ohio Players
  • Let It Whip – Dazz Band
  • Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang
  • Candy – Cameo
  • Love Is The Message – MFSB
  • Odyssey – Johnny Harris
  • Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers
  • I Can Make You Dance – Zapp
  • Cold Blooded – Rick James
  • Twilight – Maze
  • Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside

CSR 103.9

  • I’m So Into You – SWV
  • Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul
  • So You Like What You See – Samuelle
  • Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill
  • Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant
  • Groove Me – Guy
  • Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall
  • Motownphilly – Boyz II Men
  • Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe
  • I Got the Feeling – Today
  • New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect
  • Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown
  • My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue

K-DST

  • Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad
  • Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Slow Ride – Foghat
  • Barracuda – Heart
  • Strutter – Kiss
  • Hold the Line – Toto
  • Young Turks – Rod Stewart
  • Get Down to It – Humble Pie
  • Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • A Horse with No Name – America
  • Eminence Front – The Who
  • Smokin’ – Boston
  • Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie
  • Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money
  • White Wedding – Billy Idol

K-Jah West

  • Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals
  • Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
  • King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo
  • Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks
  • Batty Rider – Buju Banton
  • Revolution – Dennis Brown
  • Armagideon Time – Willi Williams
  • Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy
  • Cokane In My Brain – Dillinger
  • Bam Bam – Pliers
  • Here I Come – Barrington Levy
  • Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper
  • Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru
  • Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters

K-Rose

  • Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce
  • The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel
  • Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn
  • Amos Moses – Jerry Reed
  • Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams
  • Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton
  • New York City – Statler Brothers
  • One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band
  • Crazy – Willie Nelson
  • Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline
  • Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers
  • Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley
  • Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard
  • All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer
  • I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

Radio Lost Santos

  • Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
  • Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
  • Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
  • It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube
  • Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
  • Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube
  • Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted
  • The Ghetto – Too $hort
  • Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.
  • La Raza – Kid Frost
  • How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill
  • It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C
  • Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E
  • Murder Rap – Above the Law

Radio X

  • Unsung – Helmet
  • Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode
  • Midlife Crisis – Faith No More
  • Mother – Danzig
  • Cult of Personality – Living Colour
  • Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream
  • Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
  • Pretend We’re Dead – L7
  • Rusty Cage – Soundgarden
  • Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction
  • Fools Gold – The Stone Roses
  • Them Bones – Alice in Chains
  • Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

Playback FM

  • Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
  • Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane
  • The Godfather – Spoonie Gee
  • Me and the Biz – Masta Ace
  • Children’s Story – Slick Rick
  • Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy
  • I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim
  • It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
  • B.Y.S. – Gang Starr
  • Vapors – Biz Markie
  • Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
  • Critical Beatdown – Ultramagnetic MCs

Master Sounds 98.3

  • (I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
  • Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks
  • Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band
  • Jungle Fever – The Chakachas
  • Nautilus – Bob James
  • Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s
  • Think (About It) – Lyn Collins
  • Low Rider – War
  • Tainted Love – Gloria Jones

SF-UR

  • This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice
  • Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
  • Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas
  • Pacific 202 – 808 State
  • Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald
  • Break 4 Love – Raze
  • Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe
  • Make My Body Rock – Jomanda
  • Someday – CeCe Rogers
  • Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters
  • Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers
  • Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson
  • Weekend – The Todd Terry Project
  • The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout
  • I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens
  • I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew

