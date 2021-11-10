Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition soundtrack full track list

As an extensive remastering effort of such old titles featuring tons of licensed music, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had an uphill battle regarding its renewal of these licenses. Below is the entire list of confirmed songs for the remastered trilogy by title and radio station:

Grand Theft Auto III

Flashback FM

Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily

She’s On Fire – Amy Holland

Rush Rush – Debbie Harry

Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann

I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily

Head Radio

Good Thing – Whatever

Fade Away – Craig Gray

Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t

Electronics Go Go – Scatwerk

See Through You – Frankie Fame

Change – Conor and Jay

Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma

Rise FM

Innerbattle – R.R.D.S.

Score (Original Mix) – Slyder

Neo (The One) – Slyder

Shake (Revolt Clogwork Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran

Deep Time – Shiver

Game FM

Nature Freestyle – Nature

Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef

We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9″

Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly

I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9″

JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino

Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

By a Stranger – Black Rob

Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price

MSX FM

Judgment Day – Ryme Tyme

T Minus – Ryme Tyme

Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme

Get Wild – Rascal & Klone

Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone

Quagmire – Calyx (2001)

Force – Hex

First Contact – Omni Trio

Spectre – Aquasky

Spasm – nCode

Monolith – D. Kay

Agent 007 – TJ Rising

Lips 106

Bump To The Music – Fetamarse

Forever – Lucy

Pray It Goes Okay? – Boyz 2 Girls

Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris

Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz

Rubber Tip – Funky BJs

Double Cleff FM

O mio babbino caro – Puccini

Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi

La donna è mobile – Verdi

Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart

Finch’han del vino – Mozart

Chi mi frena in tal momento – Donizetti

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Emotion 98.3

(I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew

More Than This – Roxy Music

Africa – Toto

Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner

Tempted – Squeeze

Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon

Broken Wings – Mr. Mister

Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer

Sister Christian – Night Ranger

Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

V-Rock

2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe

I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist

Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla

Turn Up the Radio – Autograph

Peace Sells – Megadeth

Madhouse – Anthrax

Raining Blood – Slayer

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest

Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth

Wave 103

Sunglass at Night – Corey Hart

Cars – Gary Numan

Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

(Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League

Atomic – Blondie

Kids in America – Kim Wilde

99 Luftballoons – Nena

Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears

Poison Arrow – ABC

I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

Obsession – Animotion

Gold – Spandau Ballet

Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby

Never Say Never – Romeo Void

Wildstyle

Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk

One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX

Clear – Cybotron

Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim

Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew

Magic’s Wand – Whodini

Bssline (Club Version) – Mantronix

Rock Box – Run-D.M.C.

More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger

The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

The Breaks – Kurtis Blow

Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish

Fever 105

All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls

Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band

And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers

Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham

Automatic – The Pointer Sisters

I’ll Be Good – René & Angela

Ghetto Life – Rick James

Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King

Behind the Groove – Teena Marie

Juicy Fruit – Mtume

Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep

Flash FM

Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra

Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS

Out of Touch – Hall and Oates

Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung

Self Control – Laura Branigan

Call Me – Go West

Run to You – Bryan Adams

Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk

Your Love – The Outfield

Radio Espantoso

Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra

Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría

Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría

Latin Flute – Deodato

Super Strut – Deodato

The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos

Yo Te Miré – Tres Apenas Como Eso

La Vida Es Una Lenteja – Unaesta

Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith

Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré

Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bounce FM

West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People

Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

Funky Worm – Ohio Players

Let It Whip – Dazz Band

Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang

Candy – Cameo

Love Is The Message – MFSB

Odyssey – Johnny Harris

Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers

I Can Make You Dance – Zapp

Cold Blooded – Rick James

Twilight – Maze

Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside

CSR 103.9

I’m So Into You – SWV

Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul

So You Like What You See – Samuelle

Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill

Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant

Groove Me – Guy

Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall

Motownphilly – Boyz II Men

Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

I Got the Feeling – Today

New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect

Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown

My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue

K-DST

Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad

Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Slow Ride – Foghat

Barracuda – Heart

Strutter – Kiss

Hold the Line – Toto

Young Turks – Rod Stewart

Get Down to It – Humble Pie

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

A Horse with No Name – America

Eminence Front – The Who

Smokin’ – Boston

Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie

Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money

White Wedding – Billy Idol

K-Jah West

Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals

Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals

King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo

Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks

Batty Rider – Buju Banton

Revolution – Dennis Brown

Armagideon Time – Willi Williams

Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy

Cokane In My Brain – Dillinger

Bam Bam – Pliers

Here I Come – Barrington Levy

Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper

Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru

Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters

K-Rose

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce

The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel

Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

Amos Moses – Jerry Reed

Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams

Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton

New York City – Statler Brothers

One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band

Crazy – Willie Nelson

Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline

Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers

Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley

Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard

All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer

I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

Radio Lost Santos

Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube

Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX

Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube

Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted

The Ghetto – Too $hort

Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.

La Raza – Kid Frost

How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill

It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C

Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E

Murder Rap – Above the Law

Radio X

Unsung – Helmet

Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

Midlife Crisis – Faith No More

Mother – Danzig

Cult of Personality – Living Colour

Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream

Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses

Pretend We’re Dead – L7

Rusty Cage – Soundgarden

Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

Fools Gold – The Stone Roses

Them Bones – Alice in Chains

Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

Playback FM

Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo

Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane

The Godfather – Spoonie Gee

Me and the Biz – Masta Ace

Children’s Story – Slick Rick

Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy

I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim

It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

B.Y.S. – Gang Starr

Vapors – Biz Markie

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

Critical Beatdown – Ultramagnetic MCs

Master Sounds 98.3

(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks

Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band

Jungle Fever – The Chakachas

Nautilus – Bob James

Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s

Think (About It) – Lyn Collins

Low Rider – War

Tainted Love – Gloria Jones

SF-UR