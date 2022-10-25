The 10 most expensive motorcycles in GTA Online, and how much they cost

GTA Online has a wide array of amazing motorcycles for players to buy and enhance their collection with. Each of them possesses unique characteristics and features that make them attractive to buyers. But, the main thing people notice is the price tag. In the world of Los Santos, the more expensive the thing is, the better it is. With that in mind, we take a look at ten of the most expensive motorcycles in the game, from most to least expensive. These all vary by popularity, but nevertheless, with their high price tag, players will need to know what they are getting.

Related: The 10 most expensive cars in GTA Online, and how much they cost

1. Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $3,890,250

Trade Price: $2,925,000

First off, we have the Oppressor MK II by Pegassi which is an immensely popular choice by players, mainly because it is a hoverbike. Handling this is comparatively easy and definitely fun to use when cruising around Los Santos or trying to get to a place quickly. Additionally, its weapon collection consists of a Machine Gun, an Explosive Machine Gun, and Missiles that are extremely effective in certain situations. Performance-wise, the Oppressor MK II possesses great acceleration as well.

2. Pegassi Oppressor

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $3,524,500

Trade Price: $2,650,000

Then, we have the MK I Oppressor which is quite different from the MK II as it features a custom motorcycle look. Although it is obviously less superior to the MK II, the MK I is definitely a bike worth having. While it can’t hover, it has two four extendable wings that can be used for gliding for a short amount of time in addition to a rocket boost. It also possesses a Machine Gun and Missiles as weapons for use. The Oppressor also has one of the best accelerations in the game and as a result, is immensely quick.



3. Nagasaki Shinobi

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $2,480,500

The Shinobi is a generally shorter sports motorcycle but it is immensely popular among players due to its unique aerodynamic design and performance. It possesses an in-game top speed of around 128 mph making it one of the best in that respective category. The price is quite high for this, but players will definitely enjoy cruising with this.

4. Nagasaki Shotaro

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $2,225,000

Players who are fans of the Light Cycle in the Tron films can get an eerily similar motorcycle in GTA Online in the form of the Nagasaki Shotaro. Its distinct futuristic design and neon-based colors are a sight for sore eyes. The neon colors are especially visible during the night. Not to mention, it is amazing in terms of performance with a maximum top speed of around 130 mph.

5. LCC Sanctus

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $1,995,000

The Sanctus possesses a distinct skeletal bodywork which makes it a popular choice for players who focus on their MC businesses. The only downside of this is the price which is a little less than two million. But, the performance players will get in return is definitely praiseworthy. It has one of the best accelerations in the game and possesses a top speed of about 118 mph.

Related: The 10 most expensive boats in GTA Online, and how much they cost

6. Western Reever

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $1,900,000

The Western Reever boasts a modern yet simple look and is a great choice for players with unique tastes. But, the short body doesn’t let it remove itself from the fact that is the fastest bike in the game with a top speed of 163 mph. If players are going solely for performance and within a moderately high budget, the Reever is a prime choice.

7. Western Apocalypse Deathbike

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $1,269,000

Before the Reever’s arrival in GTA Online in 2022, the Apocalpyse Deathbike was the fastest in the game with a top speed of exactly 150 mph. In addition to this, it can be attached with miniguns and saw blades, which makes mincemeat of any player or NPC in seconds. Its devilish look is also something to be noted as well.

8. Principe Lectro

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $997,500

Trade Price: $750,000

The aggressive-looking Pegassi Lectro is a common choice for players looking for those who are aggressive as well. The design and bodywork is the Lectro’s most distinguishable features in addition to the KERS system. The KERS system gives the motorcycle a short boost that can give players an advantage in certain situations. Otherwise, the bike is fairly average in terms of performance when compared to its price.

9. Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $976,000

For less than a million dollars, the Hakuchou Drag bike is surely a steal. With its bulky design and well-rounded performance, players can enjoy riding this with utmost satisfaction. It handles well, has a great top speed of around 125 mph, and looks amazing in the daylight.

10. Rampant Rocket

Image via GTA Wiki

Cost: $925,000

The Rampant Rocket is not the usual motorcycle. In fact, it’s a highly modified tricycle with great performance. While it is not suitable for racing or as an escape vehicle, it is the definite one for showing off and as such is a great piece to have in a collection. The price of $925,000 is a bit of a bummer, but looks do kill.