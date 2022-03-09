Here’s how Loot Chickens work in Fortnite

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 close to an end, the game is celebrating with Wild Weeks, each delivering their own zany, new elements. For instance, those playing during Avian Ambush Week will spot many more chickens than there previously was, but they shouldn’t be underestimated. Some of these are known as Loot Chickens and can greatly aid in getting you a victory royale.

Similar to crows, you can identify a Loot Chicken by the colorful glow omitting from them. The color of their glow symbolizes the best rarity item it will drop once defeated. These items tend to be of Epic-rarity and include the Pump Shotgun, Stinger SMG, MK-Seven Assault Rifle and even Med Kits. Though, players will need to be careful when attacking a Loot Chicken, as they can retaliate with deadly pecks.

You can find Loot Chickens mainly in the grassy sections of the map, but a majority of them seemingly spawn just south of Tilted Towers. Keep in mind, Loot Chickens will be vaulted once Avian Ambush Week is over on March 15 at 9 AM ET. The week also brings a few Chicken-focused challenges, each giving 8,000 XP upon complettion. So, be sure to catch, throw, and fly with Chickens as soon as you can.

