How to get the Naomi Osaka skin in Fortnite

Following in the footsteps of real-world athletes like LeBron James, four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has now been given the Fortnite treatment with two new dedicated skins in the game. As these are a part of the Icon Series, both skins are bound to be incredibly rare and well worth using V-Bucks on. Here’s how players can obtain the skins and their additional accessories.

The Naomi Osaka skin and its Dark Priestess Naomi variant first became available in the Item Shop on March 3. Like most debuting cosmetics, these skins and the Naomi Osaka Bundle are expected to be within the shop for at least two weeks, in total, but an official end date has not yet been established. The athlete’s full bundle will cost players a 2,700 V-Bucks, a considerably low price as it holds a mind-boggling nine cosmetics. Below you can find everything inside the bundle and the cost of each individual item.

The Naomi Osaka Bundle : 2,700 V-Bucks Features all nine items listed below

: 2,700 V-Bucks Naomi Osaka skin : 2,000 V-Bucks Includes the Royale Racket Back Bling and Harvesting Tool

: 2,000 V-Bucks Dark Priestess Naomi skin : 1,600 V-Bucks Includes the Portalforger Paddle Back Bling and Harvesting Tool

: 1,600 V-Bucks The Queen’s Cloudcarriage Glider : 800 V-Bucks Includes the Cursed Hazeboard Glider

: 800 V-Bucks Serve Stance Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Fortnite also recently held a Naomi Osaka Cup in which players who received first place in their respective regions were rewarded the Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestess Naomi skins. The tournament last took place on March 2, but it is possible another session is announced before the skin leaves the Item Shop. So, if you’re looking to nab the two skins at no cost, be sure to keep an eye out for the cup’s return.